Exclusive: Michael Chandler gives optimistic update on Conor McGregor UFC fight

Former Bellator champion and UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler is taking matters into his own hands.

Following his third-straight UFC loss, this time to Paddy Pimblett in April, Chandler went back to his roots. In two weeks, he'll shift his focus from the Octagon to the mat when he competes in the main event of Real American Freestyle Wrestling on Saturday, Nov. 29, opposite Chad Mendes in Chicago.

The decision to step away from active UFC competition was not only to stay busy, but to refuel his love for a sport that gave him so much collegiately during his stint at Missouri from 2004 to 2009.

"I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you as a former Bellator world champion, title contender in the UFC, and built this beautiful mixed martial arts career had it not been for the sport of wrestling," Chandler told MMAKO on SI's Zain Bando. "[I'm] excited to get back to my wrestling roots. I was in the wrestling room this morning. There's just something different about putting wrestling shoes on."

Michael Chandler Embraces Return To Wrestling

Unlike an MMA fight where there are multiple ways to win, wrestling is primarily based on points with physical mobility as the main attribute.

"It takes me back to the beginning of the journey, truly," Chandler said. "You follow the sport [of MMA]: it's glitz and it's glam and it's bright lights. A big platform. There's money involved. But, back in the day, man, it was just putting on my wrestling shoes and competing against myself, competing against my doubts, competing against the small guy inside of me and competing against opponents on wrestling matches and trying to become the best version of myself."

Chandler said all these years later, being able to compete in wrestling now is a badge of honor.

"There's something beautiful about the sport of wrestling," Chandler said. "Chad Mendes is the perfect opponent [for me]. Chad and I have known each other for a long time. He wrestled at Cal-Poly. [He] was a runner-up I believe at 141 or 149 pounds. So, I'm excited to go out there and compete, man."

In collaboration with Phorm Energy, Chandler helped promote the energy drink's new flavor: "Cherry Slush" with proceeds benefiting "Folds of Honor." As someone with an affinity for America, it meant a great deal for Chandler to participate in the initiative.

Could McGregor vs. Chandler Happen Next Year?

Shifting from the mat back to the Octagon, Chandler says he hopes to compete at the White House next year and finally conclude his TUF rivalry with Conor McGregor.

"I think [fighting] Conor is definitely in the cards," Chandler said. "You know, that's obviously the fight that I want. The fight that he wants, the fight that makes a ton of sense for the White House card. I haven't been approached about it necessarily. We've had some conversations, but as Dana [White] has said publicly he's not gonna make any decisions until January, February next year. So, I think that's part of the reason why I'm taking this wrestling match."

To hear more about how Chandler has kept himself busy, check out the full interview below courtesy of Bando's Breakdowns.

