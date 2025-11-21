Chad Mendes sends words of wisdom to Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor UFC fight

Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes returns to action next Saturday in Chicago, headlining RAF 03 opposite Michael Chandler at Wintrust Arena.

Mendes sat down with MMAKO's Zain Bando ahead of the festivities, sharing a mutual respect for Chandler's athletic ability and his willingness to compete at a high level during his current UFC stint.

"There's a few things that Mikey is very good at," Mendes said. "A: he is a mental giant. The guy believes in himself, is very intelligent, and knows what to do when the heat of the moment arises. We've seen that in his fights. Also, the guy is a scrapper both on the wrestling mat and in the cage. The guy just has no quit in him."

Michael Chandler Gets Huge Praise From Chad Mendes

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

READ MORE: UFC reportedly kicks off new Paramount deal with banger first fight of 2026

Both he and Chandler are personal friends. Mendes said that regardless of the outcome, nothing about their bond will change.

"Absolutely, man," Mendes said. "I'm just excited to get in there and compete, man."

Mendes (18-5 MMA) ended his UFC career losing four of his final six appearances in the Octagon. One of those losses came against former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) in July 2015.

Having shared the Octagon with "The Notorious" previously, Mendes broke down potential keys to victory should Chandler (23-10 MMA) and McGregor finally lock horns.

Chad Mendes Gives Michael Chandler No. 1 Strategy To Beat Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor facing off with Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter. | (Zuffa LLC)

"I think Mike already knows this, but push the pace," Mendes said of Chandler's strategy against McGregor. "Stay in his face. Push the pace. Letting Conor dictate the range is the worst thing anybody can do. We know Conor will gas out eventually."

Mendes, like many MMA fans, is rooting for the fight to happen.

"I'm just really hoping that fight happens," Mendes said. "For two reasons: obviously that's a huge opportunity for the Chandler family but also, just for the legacy and the [McGregor] name of that fight. So, hopefully it does, man."

The pair were initially scheduled to headline UFC 303 last June before a toe injury from McGregor's side canceled the fight altogether.

Chandler's last outing was in April, losing by third-round TKO against Paddy Pimblett (23-3 MMA) at UFC 314 in Miami. Chandler's last win, meanwhile, was over three years ago. With the Pimblett loss, Chandler has dropped three straight and five of his last six fights since making his debut in Jan. 2021.

All in all though, Mendes and Chandler have a chance to rekindle a friendship and compete against one another in one of the purest ways in combat sports.

If anything, it should be a spectacle worth remembering.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC’s hottest knockout machine teases announcement for next fight

• MMA legend Amanda Nunes plots historic triple-champ bid after UFC return fight

• Tracy Cortez shares defiant first statement after UFC 322 loss to Erin Blanchfield

• Islam Makhachev retakes UFC’s P4P crown from Ilia Topuria after UFC 322 masterclass

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.