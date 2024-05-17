Bellator Champions Series Paris Live Results & Highlights – Mix vs. Magomedov 2
Following its first Champions Series event in Belfast, Bellator MMA returned for a stacked card that took place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
The main event was a rematch between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov with Mix’s bantamweight title on the line. “No Love” submitted the Russian at Bellator 289 to book his spot in the finals of the promotion’s bantamweight Grand Prix, and the 30-year-old narrowly collected his second victory over Magomedov when he won a hard-fought split decision in Paris.
The night’s co-main event saw Cédric Doumbé make his Bellator debut against promotional veteran Jaleel Willis in a 175 lbs. showdown. Doumbé suffered the first loss of his MMA career in controversial fashion in a PFL Europe main event last March, but the former GLORY kickboxing champion rebounded in Paris when he stopped Willis with strikes late in the first round.
Other standout results from the night included Costello van Steenis securing a rarely-seen Von Flue choke to defeat Gregory Babene, as well as Mansour Barnoui's D'Arce choke against Yusuke Yichi and Asael Adjoudj's knockout-win over Bruno Fontes that kicked off the card in tremendous fashion.
You can find the highlights from Bellator Champions Series: Paris below, followed by full results from every fight on the card.
Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes
Mike Shipman def. Steven Hill
Mansour Barnaoui def. Yusuke Yachi
Costello van Steenis def. Gregory Babene
Cédric Doumbé def. Jaleel Willis
Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov
Main Card: (MAX, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov via Split Decision (48-47x2 46-49) – For the Bellator MMA Bantamweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Cédric Doumbé def. Jaleel Willis via TKO: R1, 3:33
• Costello van Steenis def. Gregory Babene via Submission (Von Flue Choke): R2, 2:16
• Yves Landu def. Jonas Bilharinho via Split Decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
• Archie Colgan def. Thibault Gouti via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26x2)
• Slim Trabelsi def. Louis Sutherland via Unanimous Decision (30-27x3)
• Mansour Barnaoui def. Yusuke Yachi via Submission (D’Arce Choke): R1, 4:08
• Mike Shipman def. Steven Hill via TKO: R1, 5:00
• Aspen Ladd def. Katerina Shakalova via Unanimous Decision (29-28x2, 30-27)
• Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes via KO: R2, 1:11
