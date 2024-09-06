Bellator Live Results & Highlights - Nurmagomedov vs. Shabliy
Bellator MMA returns this Saturday (September 7) for a loaded Champions Series card at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy
The main event will see Usman Nurmagomedov attempt to defend his Bellator lightweight belt for the second time when he takes on Alexander Shabliy.
“Peresvet” is unbeaten since joining Bellator in 2021 and is currently riding a nine-fight win streak, while Nurmagomedov has yet to taste defeat in his 17-fight professional career.
The night’s co-main event is a welterweight tilt between UFC veteran and former Bellator title challenger Lorenz Larkin taking on Levan Chokheli.
Larkin is coming off a first-round finish against Alan Domínguez in his PFL debut and has only suffered one loss since 2018, but Chokheli enters the night on a three-fight win streak that includes a front kick knockout against Sabah Homasi in his last outing.
The main card is also highlighted by former Bellator Welterweight Champion Douglas Lima returning to face Aaron Jeffery in a middleweight bout, and the rest of the event includes some rising prospects like Jordan Newman and Bryce Meredith as well as experienced veterans such as Yancy Medeiros.
Bellator Champions Series: San Diego is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 7), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (MAX, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy – For the Bellator MMA Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Lorenz Larkin vs. Levan Chokheli
• Douglas Limas vs. Aaron Jeffery
• Sumiko Inaba vs. Mackenzie Stiller
• Yancy Medeiros vs. Jora Ayvazyan
• Jordan Newman vs. Imamshafi Aliev
• Masayuki Kikuiri vs. Herman Terrado
• Bryce Meredith vs. John MaCalolooy
• Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose
• Aysia Cortez vs. Ashley Thiner
