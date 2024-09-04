Dan Hooker Demands Top Rematches on His Path to UFC Gold
Dan Hooker has warned top UFC lightweights to stop mentioning his name unless they want to face him in the Octagon.
As far as career resurgences go, Hooker's has been an all-timer. 'The Hangman' went 1-5 against top opposition during his run from 2020-2022, including losses to Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier.
He has recouped with a three-fight winning streak against Claudio Puelles, Jalin Turner, and Mateusz Gamrot, cashing in as a considerable underdog in his last two appearances.
With his newfound leverage as the No. 5 lightweight, Hooker had some stern words for his former rivals at the top of the division.
'Don't Say My Name Unless You're Gonna Run It Back,' Dan Hooker Hits out at Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler
"...Chandler and Poirier are bragging about beating me," Hooker told Combat TV on September 3. "... You're bragging about beating me on three weeks' notice training out of my garage.
"Don't say my name unless you're gonna run it back. Keep my name out of your mouth unless you want to fight me again because I'm coming for all of them - Anyone above me, I'm coming for the lot of them."
Hooker vs. Poirier 2: The Perfect Retirement Fight?
Possibly the most marketable fight Hooker could consider is a rematch with Poirier. Since losing his third title shot against Makhachev at UFC 302 'The Diamond' has hinted that he'll be having one more appearance in the Octagon.
Dustin Poirier Rules Out One Heated Rival for UFC Retirement Fight
Poirier recently dismissed the possibility of fighting No. 3 Colby Covington, narrowing the options to Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker. With Tsarukyan rumored to be the next title challenger and rematches against Gaethje and Oliveira being unnecessary, Poirier-Hooker 2 seems the obvious choice.
Not only was their first fight one of the greatest five-round wars in UFC history, it could be a perfect cap to Poirier's career and a great platform for Hooker to build up to a title shot. Check out Hooker-Poirier 1 below, you won't regret it.
