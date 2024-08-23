UFC Champ Jon Jones Reveals Who He’s Betting on in Francis Ngannou’s PFL Debut
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has given his first thoughts on Francis Ngannou's next fight.
Francis Ngannou Fires Back at Dana White Saying Jon Jones Didn’t Want to Fight
Ngannou Left The UFC While Jones Took His Place
It was the hope in 2023 that these heavyweights would finally meet under the UFC banner after years of back-and-forth over the potential super-fight. But, just as Jones was about to make his heavyweight debut for the title, Ngannou left the promotion with his contract over and done with, enjoying the fruits of free agency in boxing and now the PFL.
No longer the UFC Champion but still one of the baddest men in the world, Ngannou fights for the PFL Heavyweight Championship in his promotional debut on Oct. 19 against none other than Renan "Problema" Ferreira - a knockout artist from Brazil.
The Battle of the Giants
Ferreira stands 6'8" tall, making him the second-tallest fighter Ngannou has faced, having boxed 6'9" Tyson Fury last October. While the height is definitely a plus, it's Ferreira's power you have got to worry about as Ferreira has finished six of his last wins by knockout, five of which came in the first round.
UFC's Jones has seen Ferreira up close, watching the PFL Champ TKO his teammate Maurice Greene from cageside at the 2023 PFL Playoffs last August.
Jones Makes His Pick For Ngannou vs. Ferreira
As for who Jones has in the upcoming matchup on Oct. 19, Jones says he'll probably bet against his former UFC compatriot in Ngannou, who is a currently a -750 favorite to win.
"I think I'm putting money on the Brazilian," Jones wrote on Instagram, commenting on the first faceoff between Ngannou and Ferreira.
Brazil's Ferreira stands as a massive +525 underdog against the powerful Ngannou, by far his toughest opponent to date. Ferreira is coming off a victory over another world champion and former UFC fighter in Bellator's Ryan Bader, knocking him out in merely 21 seconds back in February.
Will Jon Jones' prediction of an upset prove to be true? Find out on Oct. 19 when Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira collide in "The Battle of the Giants".
