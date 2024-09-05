Ex-UFC Champ Confesses to Cheating in UFC & PRIDE
Former UFC light heavyweight champion and PRIDE fighting legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has admitted he used pre-fight preparations in PRIDE and the UFC that would have been deemed illegal.
Rampage Jackson: 'I Did It a Couple Times in the UFC'
Speaking on his JAXXON podcast on April 30, Jackson revealed how he dealt with the slippy canvas in the UFC and PRIDE, admitting in the process that it was "probably illegal":
"What I do is probably illegal in America. ... I first started noticing the canvas were slippery even when I was fighting in Japan," Jackson said. "You know what I used to do? ... I used to get this resin for handball. What I did was I put it on the bottom of my foot then I stepped in a plastic bag, and then I put my socks over it.
"'Cause in Japan they don't have a commission," Jackson continued. " ... I did it a couple of times in the UFC."
Was it Illegal?
As per the 2009 Unified Rules of MMA, Jackson's strategy was illegal in the UFC at the time of his championship, and still is to this day.
"Absolutely "no" body grease, gels, balms, lotions oils, or other substances may be applied to the hair, face or body. ... Vaseline may be applied solely to the facial area at cage side or ringside in the presence of an inspector, referee, or a person designated by the commission. Any contestant applying anything other than Vaseline in an approved fashion at the appropriate time could be penalized a point or subject to loss by disqualification."
It's a relatively minor infringement, but it could have easily led to Jackson's disqualification, potentially altering the course of his UFC career.
