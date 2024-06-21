Watch: PFL Fighter Scores Scary Left Hook KO in Curtain-Jerker Fight
PFL 5 is off to an explosive start. In the night's curtain-jerker fight, two undefeated fighters put their records on the line, and one was defeated brutally.
Mexico's Brahyan Zurcher scored a second-round KO over Julian Ruiz, improving to 9-0 (6-0 PFL). Watch the brutal knockout below:
Ruiz found some success with his aggression, occasionally clipping Zurcher and landing frequently to the body. His defense was his undoing, however, as the broadcast team noted he dropped his right hand and lifted his chin every time he attacked Zurcher. Zurcher was aware of this and landed his left hook at will in the opening frame, but it wasn't until he sat down on the shot in the second round that it landed flush and knocked Ruiz out cold.
Zurcher improved to 9-0, with 77% of his victories coming by finish. In his post-fight interview, he remarked that he was on track to try for the $1M PFL tournament. With a showing like that, it's hard to deny him a spot in the playoffs.
