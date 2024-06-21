Bellator Champions Series Dublin: Jackson vs. Kuramagomedov Results & Highlights
Bellator MMA returns this Saturday (June 22) with a loaded Champions Series card that’s set to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
Bellator Champions Series Dublin Preview: Jackson vs. Kuramagomedov
The main event is a welterweight title bout between defending champion Jason Jackson and unbeaten challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov. Only two bouts into his Bellator career, Kuramagomedov is tasked with ending Jackson’s impressive eight-fight win streak when the two welterweights square off for a huge matchup in Dublin.
The night’s co-main event will see Paul Hughes make his highly-anticipated debut against Bobby King, who already has six Bellator appearances under his belt. A former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Hughes will look to make a huge statement against King when he steps into the cage for one of the biggest promotional debuts in recent memory.
Other standout fights include the women’s featherweight rematch between Sinead Kavanagh and Arlene Blencowe as well as Norbert Novenyi Jr. putting his unbeaten record on the line against Dalton Rosta. A number of other fighters on the card will also be looking to maintain their perfect professional records, and the event features plenty of Irish talent that will undoubtedly have the support of what should be a raucous crowd in Dublin.
All fighters scheduled to compete at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be available on MAX for viewers in the United States, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (MAX, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov – For the Bellator Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King
• Sinead Kavanagh vs. Arlene Blencowe
• Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta
• Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron
• Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos
• Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Tyler Mathison
• Simeon Pwell vs. Abdellah Er-Ramy
• Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Marcirley Alves
• Shinobu Ota vs. Roger Blanque
• Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez
• Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek
• Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan
