Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311
Beneil Dariush won't be among the fighters making the walk tomorrow for UFC 311.
It was supposed to be a home game in L.A for the #9 ranked UFC lightweight, one that would see him fight Renato Moicano, but as of this afternoon, that is no longer happening.
A back injury for Arman Tsarukyan set off a chain reaction of events, with Tsarukyan withdrawing from the title fight and Dariush's opponent Moicano stepping in to fight Makhachev on a day's notice.
Dariush Says He's "The Odd Man Out" At UFC 311
Dariush confirmed on Friday he would not be getting a replacement opponent, noting the promotion will "take care" of him financially with this fight fallout.
"Family and friends unfortunately I’m not fighting tomorrow," Dariush wrote on Instagram. "Due to changes in the card I been left as the odd man out. I appreciate @danawhite and @ufc for giving me an opportunity to fight in my home town and taking care of me even though I’m not fighting."
"I believe God has something better for me and I will wait faithfully to see how it unfolds."
Beneil Dariush is ranked one spot higher than Renato Moicano, however, the Islam Makhachev fight was not given to him, as the UFC veteran's last two fights were TKO-losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, the top twp contenders in the lightweight division. Besides those setbacks, Dariush has wins over Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot, who has just called for a rematch with his former foe.
Meanwhile, "Money" Moicano's momentum is unmatched, with a four-fight win streak at 155lbs.
