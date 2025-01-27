Fighter claims Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch 'official' for UFC 314
A massive rematch for the UFC featherweight title may be in the works for the promotion’s rumored return to Miami, FL on April 12.
The world’s leading MMA promotion still hasn’t officially confirmed that UFC 314 will take place in Miami, but all signs seem to be pointing in that direction. Following Jorge Masvidal’s comments late last year regarding a 2025 Miami event, rumors of a matchup between top welterweights Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales seemingly confirmed plans for the promotion's return to the Kaseya Center in April.
Fans in Miami were treated to a bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299 last year, and according to undefeated UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal a rematch between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski will take place at UFC 314.
“They just announced Ilia and Volk…April, UFC 314, I think,” Nickal said on his podcast Nickals and Dimes. “I don’t know about an Ilia and Volk rematch. I mean, I get it. Volk had to rematch [Max] Holloway a bunch of times..I love Volk, he’s great, I don't see a path to victory for him.”
"It's Official, I Know For A Fact"
A rematch between Topuria and Volkanovski has been rumored but not announced by the UFC as of yet, and Nickal was happy to double down and assert that the two featherweights will meet again at UFC 314.
“It’s official, I know for a fact. I don’t know that it was announced for a fact, but I know that it’s happening for a fact…I’m announcing it.”
Considered by many to be the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski lost his title and suffered his first career lost at 145 lbs. when Topuria knocked him out in the second round of their meeting at UFC 298.
The undefeated Topuria went on to defend his belt against another all-time great in Max Holloway at 308, and combat sports fans have been eagerly waiting for news of when “El Matador” will return to the cage in 2025.
Nickal’s report may expedite the UFC’s announcement of both UFC 314 in Miami and Topuria vs. Volkanovski 2 if those are in fact part of the promotion’s plans for April. The matchup would immediately become one of the biggest fights of the year, as “The Great” is looking to rebound from back-to-back knockouts against Topuria and UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
