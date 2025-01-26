UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shows soft side in viral PFL fan interaction
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't just a man of many talents.
Nurmagomedov Takes Photo With Young Fan
An ex-elite-level fighter, now coach, and someone who says little but means a lot, Nurmagomedov gave one fan the light of day.
Usman Nurmagomedov Defends Title in Epic Paul Hughes Clash at PFL Road to Dubai
During the PFL's first event of 2025, which saw Usman Nurmagomedov outlast Paul Hughes to successfully defend his lightweight title Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov topped it things off in a now-viral video as security approached him to take a picture.
"UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has zero star attitude. Here he is getting asked to leave the corner at PFL / Bellator Road to Dubai and go take a pic with a child fan and he immediately obliges," the tweet read.
In a sport that is greatly known for gruesome brutality, Nurmagomedov, who finished his career unbeaten, has understood the meaning of respect from the beginning of his UFC tenure until the end.
Nurmagomedov knew it was time to walk away in July 2020 humbly following his father's death. Some fighters may have fought under those circumstances, but for Nurmagomedov, it was a far different story.
"Today, I want to say this was my last fight," Nurmagomedov said. "No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father when UFC called me about Justin. I talked with my mother for three days. She didn't want me to go fight without my father. I promised her, 'It's going to be my last fight,' and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."
Conor McGregor takes shot at Nurmagomedov Family after controversial scorecard
Although Nurmagomedov may never find the urge to compete again, his legacy as one of the greatest fighters, if not the best lightweight ever, can't be understated.
Now, it's a passing of the torch to his cousins alongside the next generation.
