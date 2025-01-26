MMA Knockout

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shows soft side in viral PFL fan interaction

As the PFL's first event of the year was winding down, Khabib Nurmagomedov agreed to a relatively simple, potentially life-changing request.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't just a man of many talents.

Nurmagomedov Takes Photo With Young Fan

An ex-elite-level fighter, now coach, and someone who says little but means a lot, Nurmagomedov gave one fan the light of day.

Usman Nurmagomedov Defends Title in Epic Paul Hughes Clash at PFL Road to Dubai

During the PFL's first event of 2025, which saw Usman Nurmagomedov outlast Paul Hughes to successfully defend his lightweight title Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov topped it things off in a now-viral video as security approached him to take a picture.

"UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has zero star attitude. Here he is getting asked to leave the corner at PFL / Bellator Road to Dubai and go take a pic with a child fan and he immediately obliges," the tweet read.

In a sport that is greatly known for gruesome brutality, Nurmagomedov, who finished his career unbeaten, has understood the meaning of respect from the beginning of his UFC tenure until the end.

Nurmagomedov knew it was time to walk away in July 2020 humbly following his father's death. Some fighters may have fought under those circumstances, but for Nurmagomedov, it was a far different story.

"Today, I want to say this was my last fight," Nurmagomedov said. "No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father when UFC called me about Justin. I talked with my mother for three days. She didn't want me to go fight without my father. I promised her, 'It's going to be my last fight,' and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

Conor McGregor takes shot at Nurmagomedov Family after controversial scorecard

Although Nurmagomedov may never find the urge to compete again, his legacy as one of the greatest fighters, if not the best lightweight ever, can't be understated.

Now, it's a passing of the torch to his cousins alongside the next generation.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

