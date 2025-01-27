UFC Saudi Arabia loses main card matchup to passport issues just before Fight Week
This Saturday’s UFC Saudi Arabia event will be one fight lighter after losing a significant main card matchup over the weekend.
UFC Saudi Arabia Loses Middleweight Fight
Set to take place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the card boasts a huge middleweight main event between two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya and #5-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov.
The event’s headlining bout will mark the first time Adesanya has competed in a non-title fight since he defeated Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in 2019, and another top-ranked middleweight will also be in action in the co-main event when Shara “Bullet” Magomedov welcomes #15-ranked welterweight Michael “Venom” Page to the weight class.
The UFC Saudi Arabia main card was also supposed to feature another important middleweight contest between André Muniz and Ikram Aliskerov, but over the weekend Muniz revealed via an Instagram story that the fight won't go ahead due to passport/visa issues (h/t MMA Junkie).
“Unfortunately, neither I nor my team, nor the UFC, knew about this in time to let us know, and I haven’t been able to go through the entire process to get this document yet. The UFC thought it would be better to reschedule my fight with the same opponent, but it took another date. I’m waiting for you to set the date right away, and that’s it.”
A two-time veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series that earned a UFC contract with a first-round submission in 2019, Muniz began his UFC career with five-straight wins before being stopped in back-to-back fights against Paul Craig and Brendan Allen in 2023. The Brazilian rebounded with a split decision win over Jun Yong Park that same year, but he hasn't stepped into the Octagon since.
Aliskerov also booked his ticket to the UFC with a submission win on DWCS in 2022 and followed that up with a pair of first-round knockouts to earn a massive step up against former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. The pair headlined the first UFC Saudi Arabia card last June, where Aliskerov was stopped by “The Reaper” in under two minutes.
The UFC has plenty of options for rebooking Muniz vs. Aliskerov considering the promotion already has events scheduled every weekend through April 12, and with the loss of the middleweight matchup this Saturday’s UFC Saudi Arabia card now looks like this:
• Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page
• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
• Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
• Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli
• Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
• Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki
• Terrance McKinnery vs. Damir Hadžović
• Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis
• Jasmine Jasudavicious vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
• Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues
