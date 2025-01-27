Israel Adesanya chooses between Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland at UFC 312
When it comes to Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, who better to ask for a pick than Israel Adesanya?
The former two-time UFC Champion is coming off nine rounds against the #1 and #2 middleweights in the world, losing his title to Strickland at UFC 293 and then having his return spoiled by du Plessis at UFC 305 a year after, by way of submission in a career-first.
Adesanya 'Always' In Title Talks
Adesanya is back in action against Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday, just one week before the next middleweight title fight, a rematch between du Plessis and Strickland at UFC 312.
"I'm always in the title picture," Adesanya told Stake. "That's because I'm Israel Adesanya, and I've done so much in this game. Right now I am just dealing with Imavov and then I will take things as I come. But for now I have to take out Imamov."
Prediction For UFC 312 Main Event
Focused on Imavov and his name still among the Top 3, "The Last Stylebender" says he doesn't have a preference on who wins but did make a prediction on who gets it done down under in Sydney, Australia next month.
"I think Dricus takes the cake," Adesanya continued. "He's a really good fighter and he is good at what he does. He's already beat Strickland - even though he just edged it out, but I think he still won."
A lot was made of the judges' scorecards at UFC 297, Strickland believing he had the title fight won. However, it was du Plessis who got the nod by split decision in what was a razor-close scrap across five rounds.
"I think this time it will be a bit more decisive," Adesanya said of the rematch. "But if it is close, I will not be surprised because Sean Strickland is always game."
