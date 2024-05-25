Boxing News: Jack Catterall Earns Vindication, Scores Decision Win Over Josh Taylor
The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has come to an end.
Taylor's goal was to leave no doubt about who the better fighter is between the two, and perhaps prove to himself that he's still at the top of the heap at junior welterweight. As for Catterall, this was his chance at vindication after dropping a controversial split decision to Taylor back in 2022.
In the end, only one man could walk out of the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England as the winner. It was Catterall who emerged victorious this time.
JOSH TAYLOR VS. JACK CATTERALL 2 LIVE STREAM RESULTS (BOXING TONIGHT)
Jack Catterall Beats Josh Taylor in Wild Rematch
There were a lot of accidental head clashes early on. The two were quite aggressive with Catterall landing counters and Taylor finding a home for the left hand.
It was clear in the fight that the jabs and counters of Catterall gave Taylor some issues. Taylor's eye was also swelling by the midway point of the fight. Round seven was a big round for Taylor, however as Catterall appeared to slow down a bit.
Taylor began finding his groove, backing up Catterall, who needed a second wind. Catterall got it in the 11th round, rocking Taylor with a huge left hand. Catterall didn't immediately jump on Taylor, who recovered. In the 12th round, Catterall's counter punching came into play yet again.
This one went the distance and it was an outstanding fight. The judges scored this one 117-111, 117-111, and 116-113 all in favor of Jack Catterall.
