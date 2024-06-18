Boxing News: Jake Paul Booked vs. BKFC Superstar Mike Perry Before Mike Tyson
Jake Paul might have bit off more than he can chew.
The show will apparently go on without Mike Tyson this summer as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul turns his attention to another Mike altogether. The rumors ended up being true with Paul set to face former UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle brawler Mike Perry in his next boxing match which is scheduled for July 20th.
The event will go down from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida - live on DAZN pay-per-view. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, June 19th at 12 p.m. ET. The matchup, scheduled for 8 rounds at cruiserweight, was first reported by Happy Punch.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Made Official
This will be a precursor or "interim" fight for Paul as he is still contracted to fight a 58 year-old Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 in front of the fans in Arlington, Texas and the millions at home watching on Netflix. Tyson withdrew from their original booking on July 20th due to a an ulcer flare-up.
It's quite the gamble for Paul to be fighting Perry, but he's no stranger to challenging himself against ex-UFC stars as he has dropped the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and lastly Nate Diaz.
Perry is arguably the toughest fighter out of the bunch due to his gritty experience and overwhelming heart shown in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) that earned him the title of "King of Violence." Like Paul, Perry has also taken out several big names from the UFC such as former champs Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold inside the ring.
Regardless of Perry's resume, Paul says he will still fall like the rest of his opponents when they meet on July 20th.
"1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4," Paul wrote of his next boxing match vs. Perry on 'X'. "The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. 5 months until Tyson and I go to war. So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar. I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace. On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace. For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee. Then we will go to Ireland and take [Conor] McGregors equity."
Like it or not, Paul (9-1) is one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports today and rides a three-fight win streak with his last two fights being knockouts over pro boxers Andre August and Ryan Bourland.
Jake Paul is a name Perry has called out for quite a while, but it didn't become realistic until "Platinum" cemented himself as a bona fide BKFC superstar with a hot streak of wins since leaving the UFC in 2021.
The post-UFC Perry has yet to be beaten outside of the Octagon with wins over Michael Seals, Julian Lane, Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez and Thiago Alves, all in that order. Perry's last fight came against former UFC title challenger Alves, making him crumble with his punches inside a minute.
Paul is Perry's biggest fight to date and it's sure to be his biggest payday as well.
"We’re set to fight July 20th, I Promise to give the world the Fight they wanna see!" Perry wrote on 'X'. Gonna put the Platinum pressure on the problem child Live in Tampa, tickets on sale tomorrow at noon !"
In addition to Paul vs. Perry, boxing champion Amanda Serrano will also take another fight as she waits for Katie Taylor on their rescheduled date of Nov. 15. Serrano is set to box top-10 contender Stevie Morgan in the co-main event on July 20th.
