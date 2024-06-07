Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rebooked for New Date after Health Scare
The show must go on between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.
The two superstars were supposed to collide in a marquee boxing match this summer on July 20th with millions of eyes on Netflix's first-ever live combat sports event. However, things don't always go according to plan, as former heavyweight champion Tyson would have to postpone his return to the ring after experiencing an ulcer flare-up while on a flight to Los Angeles from Miami.
Tyson, who turns 58 years old next month, was recommended to do 'minimal to light training' as a result of the ulcer flare-up with the expectation that later he could return to normal training. Tyson and Paul will both have enough time to prepare for each other as they land on a new date for the fall.
"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out," Mike Tyson said in a press release.
On Friday, Paul announced the boxing match had been rescheduled for Nov. 15, taking place at the same venue in AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play. Paul vs. Tyson will go down from Arlington, Texas, and will be available to stream on Netflix.
"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Most Valuable Promotions' co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a official statement. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."
Paul (9-1) is coming off two first-round knockouts over pro boxers Ryan Bourland and Andre August. Before that, the influencer-turned-boxer was facing UFC-level competition inside the ring, defeating the likes of former UFC Champs Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, along with Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.
Tyson (50-6) hasn't fought professionally since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. "Iron" Mike did fight fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020, going the distance to see a split draw result.
Right under Paul vs. Tyson and also rescheduled for Nov. 15 is the co-main event between women's pound-for-pound greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor and Serrano have unfinished business to attend to after their first fight ended in a controversial split-decision win for Ireland's world champ Taylor in 2022.
Unable To Go? Refund Policy For Boxing Event
According to Most Valuable Promotions, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the event's new date on Friday, November 15. with no action required to keep current tickets. Refunds are available until Jul. 8.
MVP: To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson”. After July 8, 2024 tickets will no longer be available for a refund and tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
