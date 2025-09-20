MMA fans compare viral fighter to Brock Lesnar after yet another finish
OKTAGON MMA star Frederic Vosgröne is on a roll, scoring yet another submission victory in his co-main appearance at OKMMA 76.
Dubbed 'giant Paddy Pimblett,' Vosgröne has been compared to Brock Lesnar for his hulking appearance. He's fought as high as heavyweight, and now has a 5-0 record, all finishes by submission. Despite this, he prefers the Lesnar comparisons.
"Brock Lesnar is much scarier than Paddy Pimblett, so I'll stick with Brock Lesnar," Vosgröne told TalkSport.
Frederic Vosgröne smashes Fabio Moraes in OKMMA 76 co-main event
The German MMA star had some doubts cast upon his MMA resume entering OKMMA 76 on Saturday, considering his opponents had a combined 13-9 record, but he passed with flying colors against 7-1 prospect Fabio Moraes.
Finding dominant top control late into the first round, Vosgröne beat Moraes into a submissive position, before sinking in a rear-naked choke to seal the deal.
Vosgröne's submission topped off a pretty spectacular card, totaling five finishes in ten fights.
With any hope, 'The Neandertal' can stay active and bring some renewed interest to the European MMA scene. He's had an active professional grappling career, but has had only five fights since making his professional debut in 2021.
He'll fight again on October 18 in Cologne, Germany, OKMMA officials confirmed with MMAKO, as well as being displayed on their website. His opponent is still 'TBA.'
