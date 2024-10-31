Cage Warriors 179: Time, Card & TV Channel
Everything you need to know about Cage Warriors 179
Cage Warriors returns to Rome on Saturday, November 2, for a 17-fight night of action featuring a wealth of Italian MMA talent.
In the welterweight main event, highly-touted European prospects Stefano Paterno and Jorge Bueno square off. A lot rides on this fight for Paterno, who rides a five-fight winning streak and could be on his way to a Cage Warriors title shot.
Without further ado, here is what you need to know about Cage Warriors 179.
Cage Warriors 179 Date, Time & Stream
- Time & Date: Cage Warriors 179 takes place on Saturday, November 2, at 11 am ET / 3 pm BST.
- How to watch: Cage Warriors 179 can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.
Cage Warriors 179 Fight Card
Prelims
- Mario Mingaj vs. Zura Zarnadze
- Pietro Mochetti vs. Antonio Marcos Souza
- Michelangelo Lupoli vs. Gerasimos Sioutis
- Luca Borando vs. Nicolae Mezdrea
- Gianluca Rocca vs. Conor McCarthy
- Emanuele Tetti vs. Angelo Terenzio
- Damiano Scogna vs. Manuel Caperna
- Daniele Battaglia vs. Luca Mele
- Andrea Flamminio vs. Niko Ceraglia
- Giacomo Michelis vs. Olli Santalahti
- Sergio Gavinelli vs. Manuel Del Valle
Main Card
- Guiseppe Mastrogiacomo vs. Itay Tratner
- Solomon Simon vs. Walter Cogliandro
- Simone Patrizi vs. Konstantinos Ntelis
- Khadim Dia vs. Leon Aliu
- Stefano Paterno vs. Jorge Bueno
