Cage Warriors 179: Time, Card & TV Channel

Cage Warriors returns to Rome on Saturday, November 2, for a 17-fight night of action featuring a wealth of Italian MMA talent.

In the welterweight main event, highly-touted European prospects Stefano Paterno and Jorge Bueno square off. A lot rides on this fight for Paterno, who rides a five-fight winning streak and could be on his way to a Cage Warriors title shot.

Without further ado, here is what you need to know about Cage Warriors 179.

Cage Warriors 179 Date, Time & Stream

  • Time & Date: Cage Warriors 179 takes place on Saturday, November 2, at 11 am ET / 3 pm BST.
  • How to watch: Cage Warriors 179 can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.

Cage Warriors 179 Fight Card

Prelims

  • Mario Mingaj vs. Zura Zarnadze
  • Pietro Mochetti vs. Antonio Marcos Souza
  • Michelangelo Lupoli vs. Gerasimos Sioutis
  • Luca Borando vs. Nicolae Mezdrea
  • Gianluca Rocca vs. Conor McCarthy
  • Emanuele Tetti vs. Angelo Terenzio
  • Damiano Scogna vs. Manuel Caperna
  • Daniele Battaglia vs. Luca Mele
  • Andrea Flamminio vs. Niko Ceraglia
  • Giacomo Michelis vs. Olli Santalahti
  • Sergio Gavinelli vs. Manuel Del Valle

Main Card

  • Guiseppe Mastrogiacomo vs. Itay Tratner
  • Solomon Simon vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Simone Patrizi vs. Konstantinos Ntelis
  • Khadim Dia vs. Leon Aliu
  • Stefano Paterno vs. Jorge Bueno

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist and graphic designer.

