Dricus du Plessis Sends Grim Warning to Khamzat Chimaev & Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis doesn't sound too worried about Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland.
The middleweight division received a big shot in the arm following UFC 308. While Strickland appeared to be a lock for a title rematch with du Plessis, Chimaev's first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker has changed the conversation.
No matter who is next for UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, "Stillknocks" believes things will go his way for another successful title defense.
Dricus du Plessis Has Some Words for Khamzat Chimaev & Sean Strickland
TMZ Sports got a chance to speak to Dricus du Plessis in the aftermath of UFC 308. The 185-pound titleholder had a clear message for both Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.
"Strickland, I have felt everything you can give, and I promise you this time the judges won't need to be there. With Khamzat, you think you're strong, you think you're powerful, you have not felt anything. I can't wait until I see it on his face 'cause I see it on every single person I've fought's face."
It'll be interesting to see what direction the UFC goes in for the next middleweight title fight. Chimaev is obviously the hot hand right now, but Strickland insists he should get his rematch.
