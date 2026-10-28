Carlos Prates Rips Islam Makhachev's Manager Over UFC Title Fight Fallout

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates isn't holding back his feelings regarding his January return at UFC 336.

Prates, the division's top contender, hoped to get a crack at Islam Makhachev for a world title shot. Instead, he'll have to be a bit more patient. Instead, Prates will get a shot at interim gold against Michael Morales in the night's co-headliner, set for Saturday, Jan. 30, in Toronto, Canada.

Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently took to social media to defend his client and offer parting words toward Prates.

If You’re a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 24, 2026

"If You’re a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans," Abdelaziz wrote.

Carlos Prates Teases Prediction for Islam Makhachev UFC Title Fight

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prates was having none of it, not even a little bit. He even went as far as to predict how a potential fight against Makhachev might play out.

"If [Islam] fights for passion, he would fight the number 1 contender in January," Prates replied. "I will not add anything on his legacy, I will finish his legacy brother, and also, he will make me look great. Mark my words."

In recent days, Makhachev addressed why he opted to fight neither Prates nor Morales until they fought each other.

🚨 Islam Makhachev explains why he turned down the Carlos Prates fight in January



"They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to [Ian Garry], someone I beat. If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who's not fighting and waiting for [a title shot].… pic.twitter.com/VvIbFvn3Xn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 25, 2026

"They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to [Ian Garry], someone I beat," Makhachev said of UFC brass. "If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who's not fighting and waiting for [a title shot]. Just let them fight and we will figure out who's the real challenger."

Dana White Reluctant About UFC Welterweight Division's Direction

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makhachev's comments came after an infuriated Dana White lashed out toward Makhachev at the UFC 333 post-fight presser for putting the welterweight division on pause after initially wanting to fight before Ramadan.

Now, the division will move on with Makhachev on the shelf, which leaves Prates vs. Morales as the fight that will determine what's next upon Makhachev's return later in the year. Makhachev successfully defended his welterweight title in August, having not competed since he won the belt last November.

White was particularly displeased with Makhachev's activity, citing that he only fights at minimum once a year rather than two or three times in a given year.

Whether Makhachev is going to make it up to the UFC remains to be seen. For the time being, though, interim gold will be on the line to keep 170 pounds moving along.