Dana White Gets Brutally Blunt on Islam Makhachev's Next UFC Fight

Following a chaotic UFC 333 event from Abu Dhabi Saturday afternoon, attention shifted toward next year and what's to come for the promotion in January.

More specifically, it's the status of the UFC Welterweight Championship fight Jan. 30 in Toronto, Canada. Instead of Makhachev making his next title defense, it will be Carlos Prates challenging Michael Morales for the interim title at UFC 336.

The original plan was set to see Makhachev fight at least once before Ramadan, which is set to begin in February. Instead, barring any other setbacks, Makhachev's fight could be delayed until the late-spring, early summer months.

Dana White Reacts To Islam Makhachev's Decision

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears UFC CEO Dana White is displeased with Makhachev's decision, as he briefly addressed the pivot to give the Canadian market not one but two title fights at Scotiabank Arena.

🚨 Dana White says Islam Makhachev didn't give them a reason for not fighting in January 😬



"Islam fights like once a year. He was slated for January, and then said 'I don't want to fight until after Ramadan.'



You can't hold up divisions like this. You gotta keep moving." pic.twitter.com/CbvnxoyyIS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2026

"Islam fights like once a year," White told reporters. "He was slated for January, and then said 'I don't want to fight until after Ramadan.'

Makhachev later took to social media to address his side of the ordeal.

We have to now who is better who deserve — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 24, 2026

"We have to now who is better who deserve," Makhachev wrote.

What's Next for Islam Makhachev?

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tweet followed another reply to a fan's question about whether Makhachev would be fighting in January. Now, of course, that isn't the case.

"Carlos Prates [in] January," Makhachev wrote. "Too much contenders."

We'll see whether the new plan plays out in Makhachev's favor. As of recently, it has not bode well for ex-UFC champions, as former flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and ex-heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall were stripped of their titles due to long-term injuries.

In this case, however, Makhachev's decision to wait results in him remaining champion, as he awaits a unification fight between Prates or Morales. Makhachev successfully defended his welterweight title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia, PA, in August, as he defeated Ian Machado Garry.

The UFC is still rolling out its Q1 schedule for next year, as UFC 336 is the only numbered event booked thus far. Plans for a Fight Night in Cleveland are also in motion, but little is still known about how the calendar is going to play out once those dates get closer to fruition.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

(Zuffa LLC)

For now, the UFC has UFC 334 and UFC 335 on the horizon, taking place from New York City and Las Vegas respectively, over the next two months.

And, yes, the UFC's international schedule will continue to move forward through the end of the year, White said.

For now, though, only time will tell.