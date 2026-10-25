UFC's Carlos Prates Blasts Islam Makhachev for Delaying Planned Title Fight

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates will earn a title shot at the start of next year: it just won't be against the current undisputed titleholder, Islam Makhachev.

Instead, Prates will draw an interim title fight against Michael Morales at UFC 336, as the fight was announced during the UFC 333 broadcast Saturday from Abu Dhabi.

Prates reacted via social media to Makhachev choosing not to stick to his word and fight him.

“Islam Makhachev, I’ve been working toward my dream of becoming a champion for 17 years, and now you’ve postponed that,” Prates wrote in Portuguese, translated. “I’m the No. 1. I knocked out two former champions, while Morales has only beaten Sean Brady."

Prates added that he has done more than enough to earn a title shot, admitting that he feels disrespected by the ordeal.

Carlos Prates Doesn't Hold Back During Islam Makhachev Rant

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You told the UFC you wouldn’t be ready to fight in three months," Prates added. "Brother, you don’t drink, you don’t smoke, you don’t party, and you can’t get ready for a fight in three months? Let me show you how it’s done. On January 30, I’m going to knock out Michael Morales, and then I’ll be back to retire you, you coward!”

Makhachev was having none of it, taking to 'X' to respond to Prates.

I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon . #maybe — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 24, 2026

“I just beat the guy who chased you around the octagon for five rounds,” Makhachev wrote. “Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon. #maybe”

Why Makhachev vs. Prates Makes Sense for UFC

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) leaves the octagon after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Should Prates beat Morales, a built-in storyline is already locked in. Both men clearly dislike each other, with Makhachev showing A-side behavior while Morales seems to be fulfilling his responsibility to remind the champion why he deserves an undisputed title fight.

To Makhachev's credit, however, he did admit the truth about Ian Machado Garry's win vs. Prates: it nearly wasn't meant to be, as Prates stunned the Irishman late in the championship rounds but didn't do enough to pull off a would-be upset at the time.

At least for now, the UFC can bring a championship doubleheader to Toronto, Canada, knowing there's bad blood potentially brewing in late 2027 if the fight plays out as such.

When UFC CEO Dana White was asked about why the Prates-Morales fight was made for an interim title, White simply said it was the fight that "makes sense" for the division to move forward.

Now, let's see if it does.