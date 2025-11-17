MMA legend Amanda Nunes plots historic triple-champ bid after UFC return fight

Details of a planned return fight haven’t even been finalized yet, but Amanda Nunes apparently already has her sights set on triple-champ glory following UFC 322.

One of the biggest fights in the history of women’s MMA took place last Saturday when UFC 322 went down at Madison Square Garden. The night’s co-main event saw Weili Zhang move up in weight to try and win a second UFC title against Valentina Shevchenko, who reclaimed the women’s flyweight belt in her trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso last year before she successfully defended it against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

Shevchenko put on a dominant display to defeat Zhang at Madison Square Garden, leaving UFC Hall of Famer Nunes as the only woman to win UFC titles in two different weight classes.

Amanda Nunes Targets Triple-Champ Bid Against Valentina Shevchenko

Commenting on an MMA Fighting Instagram post of UFC CEO Dana White reacting to Shevchenko’s win, Nunes made an audacious claim that she plans to move down to 125 lbs. and take that title after she returns to fight current UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

Amanda Nunes' Instagram comment proposing a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko. | (Instagram)

“After I beat KH I’m going to go down to 125 and take this belt for collection too.”

Shevchenko previously competed in the UFC’s bantamweight division before the promotion added women’s flyweight in 2018. “Bullet” fought Nunes twice during her first six fights with the UFC, and the second meeting was a bantamweight title bout that saw “The Lioness” defend her title for the second time via split decision.

Amanda Nunes (red gloves) fights Valentina Shevchenko (blue gloves) during UFC 215 at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Still No Date For Nunes' Return Fight vs. Kayla Harrison

Winning the women’s flyweight belt would make Nunes the first three-division champion in the history of the UFC after she previously held the women’s bantamweight and featherweight belts, but there are a few clear obstacles the Brazilian would need to overcome first to make that dream a reality.

Following a successful title defense at UFC 289 against Irene Aldana, Nunes announced that she was retiring from fighting after an incredible UFC run that saw her compile a record of 16-2. Her only setback in the Octagon outside of a 2014 loss to Cat Zingano was a stunning upset against Julianna Peña at UFC 269 that cost the 37-year-old her title, but Nunes reclaimed the belt in their immediate rematch before her final title defense against Aldana.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, Nunes entered the cage at UFC 316 to face off with Harrison after the Olympian gold medalist submitted Peña and won the bantamweight belt. There’s still been no concrete update from the UFC regarding that fight, which makes Nunes’ claim about dropping to 125 lbs. for a trilogy fight with Shevchenko all the more ambitious.

