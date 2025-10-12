MMA Knockout

Charles Oliveira targets huge UFC rematch in plea to UFC brass to 'make that happen'

"Do Bronx" eyes his next challenger after a huge bounce-back win in Rio Saturday night.

Zain Bando

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira was visibly emotional following a second round rear-naked-choke submission win over Mateusz Gamrot Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro to cap off another edition of UFC Fight Night.

Oliveira (36-11 MMA) wasn't overcome with sadness due to anything personal, rathering expressing how much it meant to win impressively in front of his home crowd audience. In doing so, though, Oliveira's win against Gamrot (25-4 MMA) firmly solidified his place as one of lightweight's biggest threats, if he were to receive a title shot once again.

With few big fights left for the former champion, only select names seem ideal. One of those is UFC "BMF" Champion Max Holloway, who has prior Octagon experience with Oliveira.

Holloway (27-8 MMA) fought Oliveira all the way back in August 2015, as the fight underwent an unfortunate ending with Oliveira injuring his shoulder.

Over a decade later, Oliveira made it known he wants to rewrite a wrong against "Blessed."

Oliveira vs. Holloway 2 On Horizon?

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) celebrates defeating Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Let's make that happen," Oliveira said via translation following the fight.

Holloway quickly reacted to Oliveira's win during a Kick livestream, revealing that he would be down to rematch Oliveira with certain stipulations attached.

Max Holloway Eyes Ideal UFC Return Timeframe

Holloway wants a return in March
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“No, I’m not f****** going to Rio. Fight in Las Vegas or something," Holloway said. "We fight on my terms. We fight on my terms, brother. We went to Rio, we did that with the ‘King of Rio.’ Now it’s my turn to have a say.”

Oliveira said the fight can happen, but will allow the UFC to make the final decision regarding when and where the fight may take place.

“His terms are the same as the UFC,” Oliveira told reporters.  “It can be in his house. If it’s not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world. [March] is perfect, it’s a perfect fight. It would be awesome to see Hawaii.”

Oliveira's win saw him cap a quick turnaround after losing to Ilia Topuria (17-0 MMA) in June in the main event of UFC 317 during their vacant UFC lightweight title fight. Oliveira had lost his title at UFC 280 to Islam Makhachev in Oct. 2022, thus taking nearly three years to work his way back up toward a shot at gold.

It remains to be seen how the rematch transpires if it were to happen. Should it, it's a legacy fight for both men and surely a can't-miss.

