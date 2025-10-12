Charles Oliveira targets huge UFC rematch in plea to UFC brass to 'make that happen'
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira was visibly emotional following a second round rear-naked-choke submission win over Mateusz Gamrot Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro to cap off another edition of UFC Fight Night.
Oliveira (36-11 MMA) wasn't overcome with sadness due to anything personal, rathering expressing how much it meant to win impressively in front of his home crowd audience. In doing so, though, Oliveira's win against Gamrot (25-4 MMA) firmly solidified his place as one of lightweight's biggest threats, if he were to receive a title shot once again.
With few big fights left for the former champion, only select names seem ideal. One of those is UFC "BMF" Champion Max Holloway, who has prior Octagon experience with Oliveira.
Holloway (27-8 MMA) fought Oliveira all the way back in August 2015, as the fight underwent an unfortunate ending with Oliveira injuring his shoulder.
Over a decade later, Oliveira made it known he wants to rewrite a wrong against "Blessed."
Oliveira vs. Holloway 2 On Horizon?
"Let's make that happen," Oliveira said via translation following the fight.
Holloway quickly reacted to Oliveira's win during a Kick livestream, revealing that he would be down to rematch Oliveira with certain stipulations attached.
Max Holloway Eyes Ideal UFC Return Timeframe
“No, I’m not f****** going to Rio. Fight in Las Vegas or something," Holloway said. "We fight on my terms. We fight on my terms, brother. We went to Rio, we did that with the ‘King of Rio.’ Now it’s my turn to have a say.”
Oliveira said the fight can happen, but will allow the UFC to make the final decision regarding when and where the fight may take place.
“His terms are the same as the UFC,” Oliveira told reporters. “It can be in his house. If it’s not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world. [March] is perfect, it’s a perfect fight. It would be awesome to see Hawaii.”
Oliveira's win saw him cap a quick turnaround after losing to Ilia Topuria (17-0 MMA) in June in the main event of UFC 317 during their vacant UFC lightweight title fight. Oliveira had lost his title at UFC 280 to Islam Makhachev in Oct. 2022, thus taking nearly three years to work his way back up toward a shot at gold.
It remains to be seen how the rematch transpires if it were to happen. Should it, it's a legacy fight for both men and surely a can't-miss.
