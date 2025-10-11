MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Rio: Oliveira vs. Gamrot free live stream results & highlights

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's UFC Fight Night card.

The UFC heads to Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tonight (October 11) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a matchup between top-ranked lightweights.

The main event will see former UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira try to bounce back from a nasty knockout loss to Ilia Topuria when he meets #8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot, who is stepping in on short notice after Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw from UFC Rio due to injury.

Following a 3-0 start to his bantamweight career, former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo will look to snap a two-fight skid in the night’s co-main event against Montel Jackson. Currently sitting at #15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, “Quik” is riding a six-fight win streak that includes three victories via first-round knockout.

UFC Fight Night Rio Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Rio main card will also see Joel Alvarez step in to make his welterweight debut against Vicente Luque following a huge heavyweight clash between Jhonata Diniz and the undefeated Mario Pinto.

Vicente Luque (red gloves) reacts before the fight against Themba Gorimbo (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.
Vicente Luque (red gloves) reacts before the fight against Themba Gorimbo (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Kaan Olfi will kick off the main card action. The prelims are also loaded with intriguing matchups and plenty of Brazilian talent, including the promotional debut of Beatriz Mesquita for a women’s bantamweight matchup with Irina Alekseeva.

Ricardo Ramos (red gloves) reacts after fighting Danny Chavez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center.
Ricardo Ramos (red gloves) reacts after fighting Danny Chavez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts at UFC Rio except for Saimon Oliveira, who missed the bantamweight limit by a significant margin. Oliveira will forfeit 50% of his purse as a result, and his fight with Luan Lacerda will proceed as a catchweight.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Fight Night Rio Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Co-Main Event: Deveison Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

• Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

• Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

• Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

UFC Fight Night Rio Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

• Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell

• Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter

• Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen

• Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita

• Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll

• Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

• Saimon Oliveria vs. Luan Lacerda

