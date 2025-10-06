MMA Knockout

UFC's Dana White makes bold claim about Merab Dvalishvili's bantamweight GOAT status

"The Machine" could join elite UFC championship company here soon.

Zain Bando

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Merab Dvalishvili did it again.

At UFC 320 Saturday night in Las Vegas in the evening’s co-main event, Dvalishvili’s decision win against Cory Sandhagen put him on the verge of a rare kind of UFC history, one that few fighters have even come close to sniffing.

If Dvalishvili’s wish were to come true to remain active and fight in December, he could become the first fighter in UFC history to defend his title four times in one year. Thus far, Dvalishvili has done so three times, as he defeated Sean O’Malley in their rematch in June before halting the momentum of Umar Nurmagomedov in January in his initial title defense. 

Dvalishvili is one of eight champions to have done so three times, though. He joined rare company, including Alex Pereira, Matt Hughes, Frank Shamrock, Demetrious Johnson, Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, and Tito Ortiz, who have accomplished the same feat.

Dana White's One-Word Answer Is Good News For Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White loved Merab Dvalishvili's title defens
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White said he was intrigued by the possibility of Dvalishvili fighting in December, as the promotion has yet to announce a main event for what would be UFC 323, the promotion’s final numbered event on ESPN+ before officially transitioning to Paramount+ as its U.S. broadcast partner beginning next January, over seven years worth a total of $7.7 billion in that span.

When asked if Dvalishvili had done enough to be considered the best bantamweight ever, White didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Absolutely,” White told reporters.

READ MORE: Alex Pereira reveals he suffered brutal injury during UFC 320 fight

Merab Dvalishvili Calls Out New Opponent For Fourth UFC Title Defense

Merab Dvalishvili dominated Cory Sandhagen Saturday night at UFC 32
Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Cory Sandhagen (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although there are intriguing fights across other divisions for Dvalishvili if he were to move up, he said he isn’t interested in those discussions. He suggests the sport needs active champions, citing immense respect for those over all the key lighter divisions, including Alexander Volkanovski, for example.

“This is my division,” Dvalishvili told reporters. “I don’t want to try and go up and make a mess because I don’t want to be without an invite. Like if somebody shows up at [Aljamain Sterling’s] wedding tomorrow, I would crush his face in, we would be mad. … I’m comfortable here. I want to be my division’s champion.”

Dvalishvili says he’s already targeting who he wants to fight next, another ex-champion and someone who has beat a whos-who over the years in lighter divisions across the UFC.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. So far, I have next plan to fight Petr Yan,” Dvalishvili said.

For now, though, Dvalishvili remains the man to beat at bantamweight.

More MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News