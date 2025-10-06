UFC's Dana White makes bold claim about Merab Dvalishvili's bantamweight GOAT status
Merab Dvalishvili did it again.
At UFC 320 Saturday night in Las Vegas in the evening’s co-main event, Dvalishvili’s decision win against Cory Sandhagen put him on the verge of a rare kind of UFC history, one that few fighters have even come close to sniffing.
If Dvalishvili’s wish were to come true to remain active and fight in December, he could become the first fighter in UFC history to defend his title four times in one year. Thus far, Dvalishvili has done so three times, as he defeated Sean O’Malley in their rematch in June before halting the momentum of Umar Nurmagomedov in January in his initial title defense.
Dvalishvili is one of eight champions to have done so three times, though. He joined rare company, including Alex Pereira, Matt Hughes, Frank Shamrock, Demetrious Johnson, Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, and Tito Ortiz, who have accomplished the same feat.
Dana White's One-Word Answer Is Good News For Merab Dvalishvili
UFC CEO Dana White said he was intrigued by the possibility of Dvalishvili fighting in December, as the promotion has yet to announce a main event for what would be UFC 323, the promotion’s final numbered event on ESPN+ before officially transitioning to Paramount+ as its U.S. broadcast partner beginning next January, over seven years worth a total of $7.7 billion in that span.
When asked if Dvalishvili had done enough to be considered the best bantamweight ever, White didn’t hesitate in his response.
“Absolutely,” White told reporters.
Merab Dvalishvili Calls Out New Opponent For Fourth UFC Title Defense
Although there are intriguing fights across other divisions for Dvalishvili if he were to move up, he said he isn’t interested in those discussions. He suggests the sport needs active champions, citing immense respect for those over all the key lighter divisions, including Alexander Volkanovski, for example.
“This is my division,” Dvalishvili told reporters. “I don’t want to try and go up and make a mess because I don’t want to be without an invite. Like if somebody shows up at [Aljamain Sterling’s] wedding tomorrow, I would crush his face in, we would be mad. … I’m comfortable here. I want to be my division’s champion.”
Dvalishvili says he’s already targeting who he wants to fight next, another ex-champion and someone who has beat a whos-who over the years in lighter divisions across the UFC.
“I don’t know, we’ll see. So far, I have next plan to fight Petr Yan,” Dvalishvili said.
For now, though, Dvalishvili remains the man to beat at bantamweight.
