UFC champion praises "living legend" Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320 title defense
Following yet another largely-dominant title defense, Merab Dvalishvili drew some high praise from fellow UFC star Ilia Topuria.
Unbeaten since he began his UFC career with back-to-back losses, Dvalishvili claimed the promotion’s bantamweight belt at UFC 306 last year and has now defended it three times after he defeated top contender Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision at UFC 320.
The Georgian’s seemingly endless cardio continues to astound fans every time he steps into the cage, and Dvalishvili is now firmly in the conversation as possibly the greatest bantamweight that’s ever competed in the UFC.
Ilia Topuria Congratulates Merab Dvalishvili After UFC 320
Proudly representing both Spain and Georgia, undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Topuria celebrated yet another impressive win for his countryman Dvalishvili following the conclusion of UFC 320.
"Brother, we’ve reached the point where your victories seem almost normal. but we all know how hard it is to get there. I say it with pride: you’re a living legend!!!! an example of hard work, sacrifice, and heart. Beyond the fighter, you’re an incredible person, with a soul too big for your chest. We love you, we support you, and we’re with you every step of the way."
Joining the UFC a few years after Dvalishvili in 2020, Topuria has established himself as one of the biggest stars on the promotion’s roster after just nine Octagon appearances. “El Matador” won the UFC featherweight belt from Alexander Volkanovski in early 2024 before he defended it by stopping Max Holloway at UFC 308, and in June he moved up to lightweight and claimed that division’s vacant title with a first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira.
Merab Dvalishvili On The Cusp Of Another UFC Record
Few fans would argue with Dvalishvili if he also felt the drive to pursue a second UFC title following his third title defense, but for now the 34-year-old seems content with maintaining an active schedule within his current weight class.
“The Machine” is currently on a 14-fight win streak that saw him defeat former UFC titleholders Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo to finally earn a title shot opposite Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. After unseating O’Malley via unanimous decision, Dvalishvili handed the formerly-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss and then submitted O’Malley in the third round of their rematch at UFC 316.
A rematch with Yan appears to be the UFC’s preferred next matchup for Dvalishvili, as “No Mercy” has won three-straight fights after coming up short in the pair’s first meeting back in 2023.
If the UFC manages to get that fight booked by the end of the year, “The Machine” will have the chance to set yet another UFC record by potentially becoming the first champion in promotional history to successfully defend his belt four times in the same year.
