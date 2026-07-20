Colby Covington & Belal Muhammad Ignite RAF Hatred After Viral Brawl

During a busy Saturday night in combat sports with an MMA doubleheader featuring a UFC Oklahoma City Fight Night event and PFL Austin from Austin, Texas, the wrestling community was treated to a double main event that saw former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington and ex-undisputed champion Belal Muhammad come away victorious in their respective RAF 11 victories vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Ben Askren in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, respectively.

Covington's upset victory over Tsarukyan, a top UFC lightweight contender and one of RAF's most polarizing stars, earned him the inaugural RAF Crossover Championship at cruiserweight. But that was only just the beginning of the chaotic 45 minutes that followed the event's conclusion.

At the post-event press conference with RAF brass, which included Israel Martinez, Eric Bischoff, and Chad Bronstein in the underbelly of a sold-out UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, sat Covington and Muhammad on opposite sides of each other as they took questions from assembled media.

MMA Knockout On SI was on-site for the festivities, as both men discussed their respective victories before it quickly turned ugly.

Belal Muhammad Draws Huge Colby Covington Match At RAF 12

Belal Muhammad defeats Ben Akren in the RAF 11 co-main event at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday night in Milwaukee, Wis. | Real American Freestyle

Muhammad and Covington have had a brewing rivalry dating to their UFC days, but have never been given the opportunity to settle their differences until now. Both men exchanged words back and forth before tensions boiled over. The sequence caused a near-brawl on stage, where both men had to be escorted off stage by security.

As someone in the room, this was worth coming to Milwaukee for. Looking forward to Muhammad-Covington next month. @RAFWrestlingUSA pic.twitter.com/cm5T9GYehK — Zain Bando ™️ (@zainbando99) July 19, 2026

Within minutes of the dust settling, word beginning to circulate that a co-main event between the pair was booked for Saturday, Aug. 22, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, for RAF 12 and the narrative then shifted to what may happen on the wrestling mats come match day. Before that could even happen, though, both men let it fly.

"Shut the f*** up before I smack the s*** out of you, b****," Covington yelled.

Belal Muhammad Spoiling Ben Askren's Retirement Ignites Heated Rivalry

Belal Muhammad wrestles Ben Askren in Saturday night's RAF 11 co-main event from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis. | Real American Freestyle

Muhammad didn't take too kindly to Covington's remarks.

"You're going to get smacked up so hard, bro," Muhammad replied.

Covington kept at it, though.

"You might be the ugliest b****, bro," Covington said. "Look at that f***ing nose, bro. That guy is f***ing ugly. No wonder he's with a gargoyle. Shut the f*** up. The real man is talking."

Outside of the aforementioned rivalry matchup, Muhammad's victory over Askren, who turned 42 Saturday, marked his retirement swan song.

Askren, who made a successful recovery from a life-threatening staph infection, addressed his hometown fanbase one last time.

Ben Askren Has Emotional RAF Farewell

Ben Askren's walks out at RAF 11 Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena before his match with Belal Muhammad. | Real American Freestyle

"I’m gonna treat people well," an emotional Askren said. "I’m gonna work my a** off, and I’m going to try and make a difference in this world. I love you guys.”

Overall, it was a successful two-week stretch of events for RAF, as it continues to be the premier freestyle wrestling event in combat sports today.