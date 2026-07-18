UFC Oklahoma City: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Du Plessis vs. Usman
Following last Saturday’s stacked UFC 329 card, this week sees the UFC make its return to Oklahoma City for the first time in almost 10 years.
In the main event, Dricus du Plessis makes his first appearance since losing his middleweight belt to take on former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman, who will be competing at 185 lbs. for just the second time in the UFC.
The night’s co-main event will also take place in the middleweight division, as Christian Leroy Duncan looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on former title challenger Jared Cannonier.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Tops 12-Fight UFC Oklahoma City Card
The main card also includes a lightweight matchup between Chase Hooper and Mitch Ramirez, with both men coming into the night looking to snap two-fight skids.
Tabatha Ricci also steps in to replace Amanda Ribas and face Fatima Kline in a major matchup for the strawweight division, and a featherweight bout between Tommy McMillen and Alberto Montes opens the main card action.
The night’s featured prelim also takes place in the featherweight division and will see Jose Delgado square off with Austin Bashi in what looks to be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup.
The prelims for the Oklahoma City card are also highlighted by a total of five different fighters that will be making their promotional debuts with the UFC.
UFC Oklahoma City Live Results & Highlights
Two fighters missed weight ahead of the event, but both of those fights are set to go ahead as scheduled.
Ezra Elliott missed the featherweight limit for his short-notice bout with fellow debutant Damien Anderson, and Hooper also came in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit ahead of his matchup with Ramirez.
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Paramount+ in The United States.
The main card action also kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Oklahoma City Main Card (Paramount +, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
Co-Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes
UFC Oklahoma City Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Jose Delgado vs. Austin Bashi
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Felip Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.
Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
Alvin Hines vs. RJ Harris
Dione Barbosa vs. Anna Melisano
Damien Anderson vs. Ezra Elliott
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.