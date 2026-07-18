UFC Oklahoma City: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Du Plessis vs. Usman

Following last Saturday’s stacked UFC 329 card, this week sees the UFC make its return to Oklahoma City for the first time in almost 10 years.

In the main event, Dricus du Plessis makes his first appearance since losing his middleweight belt to take on former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman, who will be competing at 185 lbs. for just the second time in the UFC.

The night’s co-main event will also take place in the middleweight division, as Christian Leroy Duncan looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Tops 12-Fight UFC Oklahoma City Card

The main card also includes a lightweight matchup between Chase Hooper and Mitch Ramirez, with both men coming into the night looking to snap two-fight skids.

Chase Hooper (left) shakes hands with Mitch Ramirez (right) during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tabatha Ricci also steps in to replace Amanda Ribas and face Fatima Kline in a major matchup for the strawweight division, and a featherweight bout between Tommy McMillen and Alberto Montes opens the main card action.

Tabatha Ricci (left) and Fatima Kline (right) during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The night’s featured prelim also takes place in the featherweight division and will see Jose Delgado square off with Austin Bashi in what looks to be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup.

Austin Bashi and Jose Miguel Delgado face off during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The prelims for the Oklahoma City card are also highlighted by a total of five different fighters that will be making their promotional debuts with the UFC.

Damien Anderson flexes during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UFC Oklahoma City Live Results & Highlights

Two fighters missed weight ahead of the event, but both of those fights are set to go ahead as scheduled.

Ezra Elliott missed the featherweight limit for his short-notice bout with fellow debutant Damien Anderson, and Hooper also came in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit ahead of his matchup with Ramirez.

Chase Hooper stands on stage during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Paramount+ in The United States.

The main card action also kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Oklahoma City Main Card (Paramount +, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Co-Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes

UFC Oklahoma City Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Jose Delgado vs. Austin Bashi

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Felip Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll

Alvin Hines vs. RJ Harris

Dione Barbosa vs. Anna Melisano

Damien Anderson vs. Ezra Elliott