BKB Makes Big Strategic Leadership Change To Help Continue Huge Combat Sports Growth

Following stops with the PFL, ONE Championship, and the UFC, seasoned PR professional Loren Mack is trading the cage for the world of Bare Knuckle, and its intention to disrupt the industry is abundantly clear.

Wednesday morning, MMA Knockout on SI learned that Mack has departed the PFL as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, where he spent six years leading MMA's co-leader in global growth strategy, highlighting fighters and ensuring the promotion earned as much coverage as possible.

BKB scooped up Mack at an opportune time, which shortly followed the signing of former UFC veteran Aspen Ladd last month, amongst a host of pending announcements to come.

U.K.'s Focus Critical As Loren Mack Joins BKB Over Year After BYB Acquisition

Don Povia / BYB

In a statement, Mack said he is grateful to take over the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy as the BKB promotion continues to grow.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of some incredible organizations throughout my career, but I truly believe this represents the biggest opportunity in combat sports today," Mack said.

BKB has several dates planned for its remaining schedule this year, which includes stops in Los Angeles this Saturday, the United Kingdom next Saturday, and Miami, FL, on Aug. 29 to cap a busy summer for BKB 56-58.



“BKB has incredible momentum and has established itself as the largest and most-watched bare-knuckle boxing organization in the world," Mack added. "I’m excited to help continue to elevate the brand, expand its global footprint, develop new business opportunities, and introduce BKB to millions of new fans."

BKB CEO David Tetreault said he's excited to collaborate with Mack on short-and long-term projects to make BKB the undisputed Bare Knuckle king.

"Loren brings a rare combination of strategic vision, marketing expertise, commercial leadership, and deep industry relationships developed over more than two decades in sports,” Tetreault said. "His experience building global brands and driving business growth will be invaluable as we continue expanding our audience, strengthening our partnerships, and continue to bring BKB to millions of fans around the world.”

How To Stream BKB Live Events

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aspen Ladd (red gloves) celebrates beating Tonya Evinger (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

BKB's events are easy to stream: they can be accessed live on Bally Sports' website, with event archives accessible through BKB's official website, with the entire broadcast accessible to watch.

There is much more to come with BKB, as its remaining dates include Sept. 25, Nov. 14, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. Its final show of the year is scheduled to take place stateside, but an official location has not been announced yet.

For now, the action resumes this weekend.