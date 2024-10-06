'Bulls***,' Conor McGregor's Angry Reaction to José Aldo's UFC 307 Loss
Many fans were expecting to see José Aldo's hand raised in the feature fight of the UFC 307 main card, and many fans were left disappointed.
Despite landing the better strikes overall and maintaining a perfect takedown defense across three rounds, former featherweight king Aldo dropped a split decision to Mario Bautista. The result, which was a 50/50 split among media members, was just one of several contentious scorecards for the Utah event.
Now, former Aldo rival Conor McGregor has rallied behind the 'King of Rio', calling the result 'bulls***' in a post on X on October 6.
"Rogan said the judges weren’t even looking," McGregor wrote. "That was Jose’s story. Bullshit decision. He has just said he was shooting in just to hold him against the fence. That’s not good enough. Referees need to step in here. This sport is the fan's sport. Remember this and act accordingly referees, going forward, thank you."
Still, close fights aren't robberies. Even though Aldo landed the better strikes, he didn't deny Bautista the cage side control time. Unfortunate as it for a spectator to watch.
