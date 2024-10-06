Kayla Harrison Batters Ketlen Vieira in One-Sided UFC 307 Fight
Kayla Harrison (2-0 UFC) utilized her wrestling and kickboxing skills to clinch a UFC title shot with a unanimous decision victory against Ketlen Vieira (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) - Harrison's 18th victory in 19 MMA appearances since making her debut with the PFL in 2018.
Harrison Takes Unanimous Decision At UFC 307
Harrison, 34, nearly finished Vieira in Round 3. She had her back on numerous occasions, but Vieira was able to escape and get back to her feet. However, it was too little, too late.
UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira vs. Rountree Live Highlights & Updates
"I came here because I want to be the best in the world," Harrison said in her post-fight interview.
The loss for Vieira was her fourth inside the Octagon. She has lost two out of her last three, including falling victim to current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Raquel Pennington.
All signs point to Harrison facing the winner of the UFC 307 co-main event between Pennington and Julianna Peña.
Despite Peña's two-year absence, Pennington won the belt in January after Amanda Nunes retired from MMA last June following a win against Irene Aldana.
The win for Pennington was her sixth in a row, as one-half of the unofficial women's bantamweight contenders bracket is complete.
Harrison made her UFC debut at UFC 300 in April, making quick work of former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The fight marked her first stint of back-to-back victories since losing to Larissa Pacheco in November 2022.
While Harrison awaits the winner of the co-main event, the MMA community will also await to see whether or not the hype surrounding Harrison is legit.
Joaquin Buckley Sparks 'Wonderboy' With Comeback KO at UFC 307
For now, the answer is yes, but only time will tell with how Harrison's legacy will be remembered in the years to come. Currently, it is pointing towards becoming one of the best women's MMA fighters the sport has ever seen.
Whatever the case may be, Harrison made a proverbial statement that she is here to stay.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Preview & Best Fights
- OKTAGON 62 to Break MMA Record, John Newman Set for Halftime Show
- UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Best Bets & Full Odds
- Intriguing Welterweight Matchup Added to UFC 309 at MSG
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.