Kevin Holland Suffers Gnarly Rib Injury, Loses by TKO at UFC 307
Kevin Holland vs. Roman Dolidze was a fun fight while it lasted.
The top middleweight contenders went head-to-head on the main card of UFC 307 from Salt Lake City, with Holland fighting up the rankings against the #10-ranked Dolidze. Holland has hung in there with some of the best fighters in the world, but he came up short again on Saturday.
Round 1:
Holland had a great start against Dolidze, landing multiple leg kicks and tagging the Georgian with punches. Though, Holland's success on the feet wouldn't last for long with Dolidze securing a well-timed takedown three minutes into the round.
Dolidze controls Holland on the mat, landing shots from top control. Dolidze looks to change position, and in the scramble, Holland suffers a rib injury and is in visible pain.
Dolidze swarms Holland, raining down punches from full mount, while Holland tries his best to defend the Georgian's offensive onslaught. The referee watches on closely as Holland covers up, taking much punishment. Holland talks to Dolidze as he gets pounded. Holland survives to see the end of the round, but the Texan isn't able to continue with his gnarly rib injury, with his corner and officials putting a stop to the contest.
Official result: Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via TKO (rib injury) in round 1 (5:00)
