UFC 318 headliner Max Holloway highlights latest rankings update
Following an event in Nashville and ahead of this weekend’s PPV in New Orleans, the UFC rankings have undergone several notable changes.
Last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Nashville, TN closed out with a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira, which saw Lewis add to his legacy as the UFC’s all-time knockout leader when he stopped the formerly-undefeated Teixeira in just 35 seconds.
The promotion stays on the road this week for UFC 318 in New Orleans, LA, where Dustin Poirier will make his final walk to the Octagon for a trilogy fight with current “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway in the night’s main event.
Max Holloway Exits Featherweight Rankings
A former UFC featherweight champion and considered by some to be the greatest fighter in the division’s history, Holloway moved up to lightweight for the second time in his career at UFC 300 and knocked out Justin Gaethje to win the promotion’s “BMF” belt.
Holloway first moved up to lightweight in 2019 for a rematch with Poirier that he lost via unanimous decision, and after besting Gaethje the Hawaiian returned to featherweight but was stopped by defending titleholder Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.
“Blessed” has been vocal about becoming a full-time lightweight ahead of his trilogy fight with Topuria, and the 33-year-old has officially been removed from the featherweight rankings in the days leading up to UFC 318.
New Contenders Break Through After UFC Nashville
Outside of Lewis vs. Teixeira, the highest-profile bout at UFC Nashville was the welterweight co-main event that saw Gabriel Bonfim defeat former welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson via controversial split decision.
Fan opinions on the scorecards aside, Bonfim’s third-straight win allowed him to break into the UFC welterweight rankings at #14, while “Wonderboy” was unfortunately bounced from the Top 15 after suffering his third-straight loss.
Eduarda Moura also debuted in the women’s flyweight rankings at #15 after defeating Lauren Murphy at UFC Nashville, while Steve Garcia broke into the featherweight Top 15 at #11 thanks to his sixth-straight win against longtime veteran Calvin Kattar on the night’s main card.
