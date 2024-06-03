Conor McGregor Rumor Killer Following UFC 303 Press Conference Postponement
One rumor swirling online regarding the postponement of the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin can be laid to rest.
The UFC was expected to hold a major presser for its upcoming June 29th pay-per-view event, which will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Thousands of fans were expected to gather for the big press conference in Ireland, but at midnight ET, the UFC announced that the festivities were postponed.
Speculation has since run rampant on why the UFC 303 press conference was halted, as well as the status of McGregor vs. Chandler.
UFC 303: CONOR MCGREGOR IRELAND JUNE 3 PRESS CONFERENCE CANCELLED WITHOUT REASON
UFC 303 Press Conference Postponement Was Not Due to Failed Drug Test
Ariel Helwani wasted little time discussing the UFC's announcement during the June 3, 2024 episode of "The MMA Hour." During the show, Helwani revealed the status of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as of this moment.
"The fight's still on."- Ariel Helwani on McGregor vs. Chandler
Some online have speculated that perhaps McGregor had been flagged for his drug test. Helwani denied that this was the case.
"I can tell you right now with a hundred percent certainty, confirmation, that there's nothing salacious," Helwani continued. "There is nothing scandalous. There is no failed drug test."
Helwani also noted that Chandler was informed of the press conference postponement on Sunday morning, just before he boarded a flight to Dublin. It was noted that once Chandler got the news he boarded a flight to Florida to resume training.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will keep you posted on the latest UFC 303 updates.
