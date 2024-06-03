UFC 302 Aftermath: Jailton Almeida Eyes Heavyweight Title Eliminator in Paris
Jailton Almeida believes that it’s time for Ciryl Gane to face a new challenge in the UFC heavyweight division.
“Malhadinho” returned to the Octagon last weekend at UFC 302 and submitted Alexandr Romanov to get back into the win column after the Brazilian suffered the first loss of his UFC career to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299.
Almeida's first-round finish left him with plenty of time on the microphone after defeating Romanov to call for a spot on the promotion’s upcoming card in Paris, France on September 28.
Rather than sit back and wait to see if his request would be fulfilled, Almeida took to social media the day after UFC 302 to formally call out former interim titleholder Gane for the Paris main event and made sure to shout out UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard and UFC CEO Dana White for good measure.
Currently sitting at #2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, Gane got back into the win column last September when he stopped Serghei Spivac but has come up short of winning the undisputed heavyweight belt twice in matchups with Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.
“Bon Gamin” is the presumed favorite to headline UFC Paris for the third year in a row when the promotion returns to the Accor Arena in September, and the 34-year-old has already secured two UFC wins in the French capital in his previous headlining bouts against Spivac and Tai Tuivasa.
Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall might have something to say about the idea of the UFC Paris main event being a title eliminator as he prepares to defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, but few fans would argue with seeing a sensational clash of style between Gane and Almeida as the headlining fight on September 28.
