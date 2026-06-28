Conor McGregor Shows Off Shape Ahead Of UFC 329

New photos have started to surface of Conor McGregor at Laguna Beach in California, with under two weeks to go until he graces the Octagon Saturday, July 11, against Max Holloway at UFC 329 for their rematch at welterweight.

And fans are beginning to notice, too.

McGregor has made numerous media appearances outside of traditional fight week obligations in the lead-up to his five-year hiatus coming to an end, which included interviews with Paramount, Ariel Helwani and Jimmy Fallon, to name a few. Underneath the baggage of his legal troubles, McGregor's physical frame for welterweight is glaring.

Fans Split On Conor McGregor's Physical Ability Before UFC 329

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

Glaring as in the simple fact that McGregor looks bigger than most could imagine, causing an outcry of various opinions from the MMA community.

Conor McGregor had fans shook after spotting him at Laguna Beach today 😂



Just 2 weeks out from the fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/gLmatFquK5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 27, 2026

"Two weeks to the fight, and Conor looks like he’s been training for an all-you-can-eat buffet instead of Max Holloway," one fan wrote.

Another fan was quick to add that when McGregor's back is against the wall, he is usually at his best.

"Yall know he’s fighting at 170 right?" the fan asked. "Conor definitely has a chance. Holloway is a legend but given all the recent upsets, I wouldn’t count McGregor out."

While the fan didn't specify those upsets, it's largely implied given what occurred at UFC 328 and UFC Freedom 250 with Sean Strickland and Justin Gaethje winning their respective fights against Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria over the last month-and-a-half or so.

Some fans, though, are skeptical.

“Honestly, he looks old," another added. "Kind of feel bad for Conor cause I think he’s in the right place but I think it may be just too late. We’ll see if he proves the doubters wrong once again.”

Conor McGregor's UFC Comeback Has High Stakes

PA Medi

McGregor's return against Holloway marks five years and one day since his last Octagon appearance, where his series with Dustin Poirier concluded on the wrong end of a 2-1 spree dating to their first meeting in Sept. 2014 at UFC 178 (McGregor's only head-to-head win).

McGregor tried to return to action at UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but the UFC never successfully rebooked it following McGregor's pinky toe injury.

Now, the focus shifts to a rematch with Holloway as the pair renews their rivalry from an Aug. 2013 meeting where McGregor won a decision.

Should McGregor spring an upset, he'll shift his focus in trying to win back-to-back fights for the first time in nearly a decade.

Whether he does remains to be seen.