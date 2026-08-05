UFC Star Conor McGregor Shares Positive Injury Update After Knee Surgery

Conor McGregor has shared a major update with fans nearly one month since injuring his knee at UFC 329.

July is now in the rearview mirror, but some segments of the combat sports fan base are still talking about the anticlimactic spectacle that was UFC 329 and McGregor’s long-awaited return fight in the night’s main event.

Taking on Max Holloway in a rematch of their 2013 meeting, “The Notorious” blew out his knee with the first kick he threw and ended up losing via injury TKO just over a minute into the fight.

Conor McGregor Updates Fans After Undergoing Knee Surgery

It took several days following UFC 329 to get concrete clarification on McGregor’s injury, and it turned out that he’d torn both the ACL and meniscus in the opposite leg to the one he’d broken in his 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor on the ground during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to Poirier (his second that year after “The Diamond” also won their rematch at UFC 257) kicked off an eventual five-year layoff for McGregor, although that absence from fighting was prompted by various legal issues as much as it was by injuries.

Conor McGregor (red gloves) looks on in a welterweight bout against Max Holloway (not pictured) during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After informing fans that he’d come back better than ever once his knee was healed, McGregor finally confirmed this week that he’s successfully undergone surgery.

Conor McGregor shared an Instagram Story updating fans on his knee surgery. | (Instagram)

“Surgery went excellent! I am confident”

"The Notorious" Became a Two-Division UFC Champion in 2016

UFC CEO Dana White has already stated that he doesn’t expect to see “The Notorious” return until next year, and the former two-division champion now only has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

Conor McGregor exits the Octagon following his championship victory against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGregor’s rise to UFC stardom was unlike anything the promotion had seen before or has seen since, but more and more fans seem to be losing faith in a return to form for the Irishman following his latest comeback attempt.

Boxing referee Robert Byrd separates Conor McGregor (back) from Floyd Mayweather Jr. during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After defeating Eddie Alvarez to claim the UFC lightweight belt in 2016, McGregor went on to participate in a lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. the following year and wouldn’t return to MMA until late 2018.

Who Will Conor McGregor Face in the Last Fight on His UFC Contract?

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the main event of the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history at UFC 229, “The Notorious” returned to finish Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 for what stands as his most recent victory.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The 38-year-old was originally scheduled to end his post-Poirier layoff against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but a broken pinky toe forced McGregor off the card and left the UFC scrambling to book a replacement main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.

Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

McGregor has made it clear that he wants to face Holloway in a trilogy bout once his knee has fully healed, but that seems largely dependent on how long he’ll be sidelined and what “Blessed” does in the cage in the meantime.