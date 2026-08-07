Conor McGregor Shouts Out UFC Legends in Latest Post-Surgery Update

Conor McGregor is taking inspiration from several UFC legends as he begins his recovery from knee surgery.

The biggest name in the history of the UFC, McGregor finally ended a five-year layoff last month when he stepped into the cage to face Max Holloway in a welterweight bout that headlined UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

The bout with Holloway was a rematch of their 2013 meeting that McGregor won via unanimous decision, but the Irishman’s comeback only lasted 69 seconds after he blew out his knee on his opening kick and was rendered unable to continue.

Conor McGregor Cites UFC Hall of Famers in Post-Surgery Update

It was eventually revealed in the days following UFC 329 that McGregor had torn both the ACL and meniscus in his right knee, and earlier this week the 38-year-old confirmed that he’d finally undergone surgery to address the injury.

Taking to social media once again, McGregor shared an optimistic message with fans and cited UFC Hall of Famers Dominick Cruz and George St-Pierre as examples of fighters that still found success in the UFC after returning from knee surgery.

“The Mac is back baby," McGregor said in a video on Instagram. "My knee is repaired. Surgery was a success, and I’m on the road to recovery. That should tell you all I need to know about my mindset…I wanna give a shout out to Dominick Cruz, who returned from multiple ACLs to recapture his bantamweight crown. Georges St-Pierre, multiple ACLs. Don’t know whether he returned after his second ACL- however, he’s doing backflips and his movement is still stellar.”

Conor McGregor on the ground during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Notorious” also mentioned NFL legend Tom Brady as another example of an athlete that returned to compete following ACL surgery before assuring fans his mindset is “unstoppable” and “unbreakable”.

Georges St-Pierre & Dominick Cruz Both Returned to Championship Form After ACL Surgeries

Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, St-Pierre suffered a torn right ACL in 2011 while preparing to defend his welterweight title against Nick Diaz at UFC 143.

Diaz ended up losing to Carlos Condit in an interim welterweight title bout, and St-Pierre eventually returned at UFC 154 and defeated Condit before he also took a unanimous over Diaz in his next title defense at UFC 158.

Georges St-Pierre speaks during a press conference to promote his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping (not pictured) prior to weigh-ins for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-time UFC bantamweight titleholder Cruz joined St-Pierre in the UFC Hall of Fame this summer in a ceremony that took place as part of the festivities for this year’s International Fight Week, just two days before McGregor returned to face Holloway at UFC 329.

“The Dominator” famously lost significant portions of his fighting career to a variety of difference injuries, requiring two different surgeries to repair a torn ACL sustained in the lead up to a trilogy bout with Urijah Faber that was scheuled for UFC 148 in in 2012.

Dominick Cruz (blue gloves) fights against Marlon Vera (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Pechanga Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

A torn groin further delayed Cruz’s return before a 2014 comeback at UFC 178 that saw him knock out Takeya Mizugaki, but a torn ACL in his other knee kept him from reclaiming the UFC bantamweight title until he defeated T.J. Dillashaw via split decision in January of 2016.

Conor McGregor Turned 38 Following Loss at UFC 329

McGregor does have strong examples to follow in former UFC titleholders Cruz and St-Pierre, but both those men dealt with their respective knee injuries while they were still in the prime years of their fighting careers.

Conor McGregor during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Notorious” celebrated his 38th birthday just a few weeks ago, and his last win came in 2020 when he stopped Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the main event of UFC 246.

Conor McGregor holds an Irish flag as he celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

UFC 329 also wasn’t the first time that fans have seen a McGregor fight end due to injury, as his 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier ended after the first round when the Irishman suffered a broken ankle that gave him the second loss of what’s now turned into a three-fight skid.