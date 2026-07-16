Conor McGregor Teases Huge UFC Injury Status Update Alongside Bold Betting Request

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is five days removed from his UFC 329 loss in a rematch against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it appears a health update is forthcoming.

McGregor, who turned 38 Tuesday, took to social media (via TMZ Sports) to reflect on the fight, although briefly, while also reassuring his fanbase of a potential return once 100 percent.

"We'll be back, we'll be back," McGregor said.

Conor McGregor Intends To Fully Recover From UFC Knee Injury

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

In a follow-up Instagram post (or a digital note), which McGregor later reposted to 'X' Wednesday night, he offered two huge context points he wants cleared up. Eventually, he said he intends to move toward a full recovery of his right knee.

"A few notes: I will have the results of my leg scan tomorrow," McGregor said, referring to Thursday. "The fight [against Holloway] should be a no contest and all bets returned."

Only half of McGregor's message will happen, as the first part of it is directly related to his health. The other part, unfortunately, is too little too late. The fight was ruled a TKO, as McGregor was deemed unable to continue at referee Mike Beltran's discretion, alongside Holloway immediately noticing his opponent's compromised state.

McGregor vs. Holloway UFC Betting Impact

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

According to BetMGM's Alex Rella, a trading manager, much of the fight's action came in on McGregor, who was the betting underdog following a five-year Octagon hiatus.

“Conor McGregor-Max Holloway was the most-bet MMA event in BetMGM history,” Rella said. “There was heavy action on McGregor as an underdog in his return fight. Holloway winning was a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan said post-fight that it was a colossal mistake for McGregor to throw a jumping roundhouse kick when the fight began, especially with the ring rust involved.

“When you throw that jumping roundhouse kick, if you don’t land in a good way with the supporting leg, you put so much pressure on that knee,” Rogan said. “He jumped up, he threw it, and he landed with his knee in the worst position.”

Rogan admitted he was unsure whether McGregor is going to be 100 percent ever again, considering none of McGregor's supposed gameplan was implemented effectively.

Meanwhile, Holloway made it clear that he intends to fight next year with no immediate need for a quick turnaround.

Max Holloway Targets Specific Timetable For UFC Return

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway leaves the octagon after defeating Conor McGregor (not pictured) during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As for me, I’m down to come back in 2027," Holloway told reporters. "With that March fight and then this fight – I know I came out unscathed – I owe my family some time: My wife and my son. That’s my focus. You’re going to see ‘Blessed’ return in 2027."

It appears the McGregor-Holloway rivalry may not be finished for good if Holloway gets his trilogy wish, but only time will tell.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER