UFC 329 Start Time, Fight Card, Odds, How To Watch Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

The wait is nearly over, as former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor finally rematches Max Holloway 13 years after their first fight, with McGregor earning a decision win, though he had much room to grow very early on in his UFC career.

The second encounter headlines UFC 329 from the T-Mobile Arena, marking McGregor's first UFC fight in five years and nearly a decade since becoming the promotion's first simultaneous champion.

A fiery press conference Thursday night set the tone for the festivities to come, as the 37-year-old McGregor appears ready to make one last run at glory, despite the extended absence.

Conor McGregor Makes Stunning UFC Comeback Prediction

(Instagram)

"The OG champ-champ, coming for the triple crown,” McGregor told reporters at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. “Sounds like a hell of a story to me.”

The 34-year-old Holloway, meanwhile, has maintained his composure while remaining confident he'll do enough to earn revenge and even the score at one fight apiece come fight night. Holloway remains adamant that a trilogy fight could happen, but wants it before the year concludes, while McGregor took offense to it.

Max Holloway Sends Harsh Message To Conor McGregor Before UFC 329

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Max Holloway (red gloves) defeats Frankie Edgar (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, Holloway's prediction was viscious, unapologetic and ugly.

“I’m drowning his a**,” Holloway said.

McGregor was unimpressed, firing back saying that Holloway has "no chance" of securing payback come fight night.

In a matter of hours, though, the bad blood between McGregor and Holloway will finally be settled.

Here are the particulars, including the start times, odds and full 14-fight card below.

UFC 329 Full Card + Odds

McGregor-Instagram

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, which are subject to change.

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Conor McGregor (+185) vs. Max Holloway (-225), welterweight (five rounds, non-title)

Conor McGregor (+185) vs. Max Holloway (-225), welterweight (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint Denis (-148) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+124), lightweight

Benoit Saint Denis (-148) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+124), lightweight Cory Sandhagen (-130) vs. Mario Bautista (+110), bantamweight

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (-218), flyweight

King Green (+110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-130), lightweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Robert Whittaker (-125) vs. Nikita Krylov (+105), light heavyweight

Robert Whittaker (-125) vs. Nikita Krylov (+105), light heavyweight Gable Steveson (-1800) vs. Elisha Ellison (+1000), heavyweight

Cody Garbrandt (+330) vs. Adrian Yanez (-425), bantamweight

Luke Riley (-265) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+215), featherweight

Tracy Cortez (+102) vs. Wang Cong (-122), flyweight

Damian Pinas (-258) vs. Cesar Almeida (+210), middleweight

Farid Basharat (-600) vs. John Garza (+440), bantamweight

Ryan Gandra (-135) vs. Zachary Reese (+114), middleweight

Alessandro Costa (-230) vs. Cody Durden (+190), flyweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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