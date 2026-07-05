Conor McGregor's Toe Injury Gets Jaw-Dropping Look in 'UFC 329 Countdown'
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is six days away from making his Octagon return following a five-year absence. And he'll do so against a familiar foe: Max Holloway.
Both men meet in the main event of UFC 329, which is set to go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It caps a three-day extravaganza of events to celebrate the UFC's 14th annual International Fight Week, headlined by a pre-fight presser, ceremonial weigh-in, and UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony throughout a busy end-of-week (including the weekend) stretch for the MMA community.
To get fight fans prepped for the weekend ahead, the UFC released its 'UFC 329 Countdown' special Sunday, which featured an extended look at the McGregor-Holloway rematch. The fight is a five-round main event, despite Holloway no longer holding the UFC "BMF" title, which he surrendered after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326.
McGregor won their 2013 meeting by decision, as both men took widely different paths toward stardom before their eventual reunion this Saturday at welterweight.
Conor McGregor's Return Later Than Anticipated
McGregor had his sights set on returning to the UFC in June 2024, where he was originally scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event to put a fitting conclusion on TUF 31 between both coaches. Instead, McGregor suffered a gruesome pinky toe injury, which was captured during the hour-long preview show.
"The injury happened," McGregor said. "It was very, very difficult. It was my only time I ever pulled out of a fight for the UFC. It was a very tough one.”
McGregor's injury forced the UFC to pivot its schedule without him, as the layoff extended yet another two years.
With anticipation building, McGregor said he's ready for the next chapter of his career.
Conor McGregor Says More Is On Horizon After UFC 329
"I feel there's so much left for me to conquer in this game," McGregor said. "So many more accolades, more belts, more knockouts, more cash. I'm taking everything. What I have built, the fight game and the combat sports world, is the McGregor world."
McGregor sent a chilling warning toward Holloway of what to expect come fight night, too.
"You do not want to be anywhere in that Octagon with me. I'm dangerous everywhere," McGregor said. "I can knock you unconscious from anywhere inside that Octagon. There's a different animal entirely standing in front of Max Holloway, and he's going to feel every bit of it."
Holloway, meanwhile, isn't buying the hype. He's just enjoying the ride.
Max Holloway Details Initial Reaction To Conor McGregor UFC 329 Contract
"I was on vacation when I opened an email and saw a UFC contract," Holloway recalled to ESPN. "I was like, 'What the hell is this?' It was the contract for the Conor McGregor fight, and it was crazy."
With the reality that both men will renew their rivalry, all that's left is the fight itself.
The full episode can be seen below, courtesy of the UFC.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99