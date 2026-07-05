Conor McGregor's Toe Injury Gets Jaw-Dropping Look in 'UFC 329 Countdown'

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is six days away from making his Octagon return following a five-year absence. And he'll do so against a familiar foe: Max Holloway.

Both men meet in the main event of UFC 329, which is set to go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It caps a three-day extravaganza of events to celebrate the UFC's 14th annual International Fight Week, headlined by a pre-fight presser, ceremonial weigh-in, and UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony throughout a busy end-of-week (including the weekend) stretch for the MMA community.

To get fight fans prepped for the weekend ahead, the UFC released its 'UFC 329 Countdown' special Sunday, which featured an extended look at the McGregor-Holloway rematch. The fight is a five-round main event, despite Holloway no longer holding the UFC "BMF" title, which he surrendered after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326.

13 years ago these two met 👀@TheNotoriousMMA vs @BlessedMMA 2 goes down at #UFC329!



LIVE JULY 11 at 9pmET on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/Y6gPbzcbgq — UFC (@ufc) July 5, 2026

McGregor won their 2013 meeting by decision, as both men took widely different paths toward stardom before their eventual reunion this Saturday at welterweight.

Conor McGregor's Return Later Than Anticipated

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

McGregor had his sights set on returning to the UFC in June 2024, where he was originally scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event to put a fitting conclusion on TUF 31 between both coaches. Instead, McGregor suffered a gruesome pinky toe injury, which was captured during the hour-long preview show.

🚨❌UFC releases the moment Conor McGregor broke his toe, the injury that led to the cancellation of his Michael Chandler fight.



( via @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/wUvBHvpHts — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 5, 2026

"The injury happened," McGregor said. "It was very, very difficult. It was my only time I ever pulled out of a fight for the UFC. It was a very tough one.”

McGregor's injury forced the UFC to pivot its schedule without him, as the layoff extended yet another two years.

With anticipation building, McGregor said he's ready for the next chapter of his career.

Conor McGregor Says More Is On Horizon After UFC 329

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

"I feel there's so much left for me to conquer in this game," McGregor said. "So many more accolades, more belts, more knockouts, more cash. I'm taking everything. What I have built, the fight game and the combat sports world, is the McGregor world."

Conor McGregor says there's still plenty of money left to make despite already being the richest star in the sport.👀🔥



"I feel there's so much left for me to conquer in this game. So many more accolades, more belts, more knockouts, more cash. I'm taking everything. What I have… pic.twitter.com/7zx3BsAJW7 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 5, 2026

McGregor sent a chilling warning toward Holloway of what to expect come fight night, too.

"You do not want to be anywhere in that Octagon with me. I'm dangerous everywhere," McGregor said. "I can knock you unconscious from anywhere inside that Octagon. There's a different animal entirely standing in front of Max Holloway, and he's going to feel every bit of it."

Conor McGregor warns Max Holloway there's no safe place for him inside the Octagon.



"You do not want to be anywhere in that Octagon with me. I'm dangerous everywhere. I can knock you unconscious from anywhere inside that Octagon. There's a different animal entirely standing in… pic.twitter.com/5JMYuJYAgI — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 5, 2026

Holloway, meanwhile, isn't buying the hype. He's just enjoying the ride.

Max Holloway Details Initial Reaction To Conor McGregor UFC 329 Contract

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I was on vacation when I opened an email and saw a UFC contract," Holloway recalled to ESPN. "I was like, 'What the hell is this?' It was the contract for the Conor McGregor fight, and it was crazy."

With the reality that both men will renew their rivalry, all that's left is the fight itself.

The full episode can be seen below, courtesy of the UFC.