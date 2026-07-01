Conor McGregor Posts Viral Video Ahead Of UFC Return

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is just 10 days away from making his long-awaited return to the Octagon in a rematch against former UFC Featherweight and "BMF" Champion Max Holloway at UFC 329 in the night's main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Much of the discourse surrounding the fight is around McGregor himself. McGregor has not fought in five years, as his Octagon return will mark that exact timeframe, plus one day, since his devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

With the extended layoff, McGregor has returned to his roots: internal support, a locked-in training camp and a physique that has to be seen to be believed.

Now, the time for talk is almost over, McGregor admitted recently when going through pre-fight obligations.

“On my immediate return to this game and the cameras and even this now, I found myself reverting to an old version of me,” McGregor told Paramount. “I had to kind of remind myself, hold on, I just had to reflect again and say I’m different now. I’m a different person. I’ve put in work. It’s easy to fall into old habits. You have to be careful."

In doing so, McGregor regained his swagger and confidence. This was no more evident than in a video posted Tuesday by "The Notorious" on social media. The video has since gained 5.4 million views.

Conor McGregor Breaks Internet In New Video

Against All Odds. July 11th.



In partnership with Polymarket. pic.twitter.com/ZpGuInijIl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 30, 2026

"You're talking to me?" McGregor yelled into the camera. "You're doubting me? After all we've been through?"

Further, McGregor is at peace with a fresh start to his UFC career.

McGregor-Instagram

“You have to practice with people, places, and things, protect people, places, and things. Don’t find yourself in similar places that you would have been," McGregor added in the sitdown with Paramount. "I’m still in that fight. Competition for me and activity and work help that for sure. I still have work to do.”

Significance of Conor McGregor's Comeback

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Ironically enough, the date (July 11) has been kind to McGregor. McGregor defeated Chad Mendes 11 years ago at UFC 189 to capture the interim UFC Featherweight Championship as a precursor to winning undisputed gold.

Should McGregor choose not to re-sign with the UFC upon fulfilling his remaining two fights (and that's a big if), his Holloway rematch is more than just a comeback fight. It's validation, history, and a potential definition for how he may be remembered as a combat athlete.

If McGregor wins, we'll see if a potential dream fight (or a farewell) materializes.