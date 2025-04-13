UFC savage strangles Bryce Mitchell, barks over unconscious body at UFC 314
Featherweights Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell finally squared off at UFC 314 in what was perhaps the most highly-anticipated matchup of the entire card.
After winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023, Silva established himself as a rising talent worth watching with four-straight finishes between the featherweight and lightweight divisions to kick off his UFC career.
Mitchell's polarizing comments outside of the cage somewhat overshadowed his status as one of the UFC's elite featherweights heading into UFC 314, but the bad blood between him and Silva made their matchup one of the night's must-watch fights.
READ MORE: UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes free live stream results & highlights
Silva Leaves Mitchell Unconscious In Octagon
The UFC 314 main card kicked off with a bang when Dominick Reyes knocked out Nikita Krylov in just over two minutes, and that highlight-reel finish got fans primed for the grudge match between Silva and Mitchell.
Both men spent the opening two minutes testing their opponent's defense with kicks, and it was Mitchell who appeared to do some early damage to Silva's leg before an initial takedown attempt that was easily stuffed by the Brazilian.
Silva began showboating during the final two minutes of the first round, and a well-timed takedown from Mitchell saw "Thug Nasty" end up in a deep guillotine choke that looked like it came close to ending the fight.
Mitchell once again refused an offer to touch gloves ahead of the second round, and an increasingly-confident Silva dropped his opponent with a right hand but immediately invited him back to his feet.
"Thug Nasty" began to shoot for takedowns with more urgency after being dropped, but Silva continually shut down those attempts while finding significant success with his striking.
READ MORE: UFC GOAT double-champ inducted to Hall of Fame
Another takedown attempt late in the second round opened up the chance for Silva to lock up a ninja choke, and after rolling to the mat Mitchell was left unconcious while "Lord" began celebrating his biggest win yet.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 314 star Alexander Volkanovski was a 214 lbs. rugby player before fighting in MMA
- Former UFC double-champion teases return ahead of UFC 314
- UFC 314 prelim fighter involved in failed robbery attempt
- UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.