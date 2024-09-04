Dustin Poirier Rules Out One Heated Rival for UFC Retirement Fight
Anytime, anywhere. Dustin Poirier will fight just about anyone the UFC puts in front of him, but there's one fighter he isn't so keen on facing - fellow former interim champion Colby Covington.
There's no love lost between Poirier (30-9) and his former teammate Covington (17-4), who had a nasty split from American Top Team years ago and settled his highly-personal score with friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal in 2022 before he called out Poirier for a fight at welterweight.
Poirier vs. Covington never materialized back then, but there's been several rumors going around that Covington, one of seven potential opponents approved by "The Diamond" in July, would fight Poirier next at UFC 309 on Nov. 16. Chael Sonnen has cited that's what he heard from his source in Adam Felters: "I get nothing from him that isn't right..."
UFC Star Dustin Poirier Undecided on Retirement: ‘Who Is There for Me to Fight?'
If Poirier is to fight again like he has been teasing for the last few months, the UFC star confirms it won't be against Covington, a trash talking contender who knows no bounds and has brought Poirier's family into the mix to make things personal between the two fighters.
"He'll never make money with me, it's BS," Poirier told Fight Bananas regarding the Covington fight rumors.
Poirier echoed a similar sentiment in 2022 after many fans were clamoring for a grudge match vs. Covington, saying this at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference:
"I'll never fight Colby in an Octagon where there's finances on the line. If I fight Colby, we're both going to jail. He's not making money off my career and what I've done. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC."
Though, that hasn't stopped Covington from poking Poirier in the media. On Submission Radio, Covington claimed he ran into his former teammate months ago at a steakhouse in Coconut Creek, FL and that Poirier didn't have anything to say to him right then and there, leaving the restaurant upon seeing him (h/t: Championship Rounds).
Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington are both coming off title fight losses to Islam Makhachev and then-champion Leon Edwards, their respective third attempts at becoming an undisputed UFC champion.
Colby Covington Targets Top-Ranked Rival, 'Legacy Fight' with Ex-UFC Champion
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Exclusive: Rich Franklin on Muay Thai, Adrian Lee, "Dark Horse" Fight at ONE 168
• UFC Champ Believes Paddy Pimblett Gets Title Shot With Big Name Fight
• Dana White Goes Wild After MMA Fighter's Insane One-Shot KO
• UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Picks & Predictions
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.