‘Dana White Just Trolled Everyone,’ UFC Boss Defends Jon Jones with ‘GOAT’ Promo
"Did you know Jon Jones is the greatest of all time?" - Dana White
The UFC boss interrupted Tuesday night's Contender Series to remind the world once again why he believes Jones should be considered the *undeniable* UFC GOAT.
Jones, 37, hasn't fought since winning the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in March of last year - but White shows no recency bias, showering the undisputed champ with praise, now more than ever.
Dana White Goes Wild After MMA Fighter's Insane One-Shot KO
Dana White Drops New Video In The Middle Of Contender Series
A few weeks ago, White teased during one of his daily Jones rants that he'd be dropping something for critics of Jones' inactivity and status in the sport amid the rise of interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
Instead of unifying the title against Aspinall, Jones is targeted to fight former champ, 42-year-old Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16 in New York City.
With the date fast-approaching, many fans believed White would finally be dropping the official announcement when Jones' many highlights got run time on the Contender Series broadcast, but White had something entirely different in mind.
Jones' Greatest Hits
The more than a minute long ad ran shortly after super prospect Austin Bashi's win on Contender Series.
It featured Jones' greatest highlights and accomplishments in the UFC Octagon, from winning the light heavyweight title at 23 years old vs. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua to becoming "the baddest man on the planet" in the eyes of many following his vacant title win over Ciryl Gane in March 2023.
Jones' resume was plastered for all to see, including the following feats in bold:
- 15 championship wins - most in UFC history
- 8 wins over previous, current, future UFC Champions
- Longest unbeaten streak in UFC history (19)
- 20 wins - most in LHW history
- Most fight time in LHW history
- 1,483 sig. strikes landed - most in LHW history
- 95% takedown def. - highest in LHW history
- 396-87 - UFC opponent combined record
- Two-division champion
White would end the video with past commentary and the last graphic declaring Jon Jones as "the GOAT" to cap off "Bones" laundry list of accomplishments.
UFC Fans React
This Jon Jones ad might as well have been the cherry on top for Dana White's defense of Jon Jones over the last few months, and fans are letting the UFC boss have it after they didn't get a fight announcement nor the much called-for Tom Aspinall title unification bout instead of Stipe Miocic.
"Dana White just trolled everyone expecting that was a Jon Jones announcement," one fan wrote on 'X' following the promo on the Contender Series broadcast. "Nope just a trailer saying he's the goat ffs... the glaze don't stop."
"Avoided no one," one fan repeated Joe Rogan's past commentary on Jon Jones, posting a meme reading: "You claim Jon Jones isn't afraid to fight anyone. The fact he refuses to fight the interim champion proved that was a lie."
Jon Jones has expressed his disinterest in fighting Tom Aspinall in the past, however, the heavyweight champion claims he's *technically* never been offered to unify the title against Aspinall.
There's a chance we'll never get to see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall take place, depending on what happens in the Stipe Miocic fight and thereafter, but Dana White guarantees one thing to the fans - "Bones" is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
