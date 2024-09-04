UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC is back in Las Vegas, NV for a Fight Night event at the Apex this Saturday, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.
Main Card
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Entering the night on the first two-fight skid of his career, Burns could see his hopes of a second crack at the UFC welterweight title slip away if he suffers a third-straight loss in Las Vegas. Brady does have youth on his side and rebounded well from his first career loss when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum last year, but given that both men prefer to do their work on the mat I have to side with “Durinho” to get back on track here.
(Pick: Burns)
Jéssica Andrade vs. Natália Silva
The fights were all admittedly against top competition, but when Andrade was finished in three-straight bouts it certainly raised some questions about what fans should expect from the former strawweight queen at this point in her career. The 32-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins at strawweight, but she’s moving back up to flyweight for this matchup and Silva has been on a tear since joining the UFC.
(Pick: Silva)
Kyle Nelson vs. Steve Garcia
An under-the-radar matchup that fans won’t want to miss, both Nelson and Garcia enter the night on winning streaks. Garcia is stepping in for Calvin Kattar less than two months after collecting his fourth-straight knockout, and although Nelson could certainly make things difficult for him I’ll take “Mean Machine” to extend his impressive run of victories.
(Pick: Garcia)
Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
It looked like Schnell might not be fighting on this card at all after Alessandro Costa pulled out, but now he’s set to meet Durden in a fight where both men are looking to snap their respective two-fight losing streaks. This should be an entertaining scrap for as long as it lasts, and with Durden stepping up on short notice I’ll side with Schnell to secure his first win since 2022.
(Pick: Schnell)
Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Peek has become surprisingly popular among fight fans during his four outings with the UFC. The 29-year-old could see his overall UFC record slip to 2-3 if he were to come up short here, and while Ashmouz is looking to rebound from his first career loss I’m picking Peek to get the job done in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Peek)
Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
Padilla secured a sizeable upset in his UFC debut when he submitted James Llontop, and now he faces Rongzhu in the latter fighter’s first UFC outing since 2022. The 24-year-old went 1-2 and missed weight twice during his first UFC run, but after a win in UAE Warriors and three-straight victories on Road to UFC the Chinese lightweight should be prepared to make a big statement in his UFC return.
(Pick: Rongzhu)
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Preview
Preliminary Card
Ovince St. Preux vs. Ryan Spann
Spann is a fairly sizeable favorite here despite being on a three-fight losing streak, and if “Superman” can avoid letting an aging St. Preux dictate the pace of the action (or snatch one of his infamous Von Flue chokes) this is a clear chance for him to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Spann)
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
Currently lined as the biggest favorite on the card after suffering his first career loss in March, fans will be expecting to see Dulgarian get things done inside the distance when he faces Marotte.
(Pick: Dulgarian)
André Lima vs. Felipe dos Santos
An all-Brazilian flyweight scrap with Fight of the Night potential, I’m leaning with dos Santos to collect his second UFC victory and hand Lima the first loss of his professional career.
(Pick: dos Santos)
Gabriel Santos vs. Yizha
Things haven’t gone to plan for Santos after he joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent last year, but while he’ll need to be careful against an experienced opponent in Yizha the Brazilian should be able to snap his losing skid and collect his first UFC victory here.
(Pick: Santos)
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Amorim rebounded well from an upset-loss to Sam Hughes in her promotional debut at UFC 287, and I expect that “Jacque” should collect a third-straight win here when she meets Demopoulos in a battle between former LFA champions.
(Pick: Amorim)
Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
Budka’s last outing against César Almeida saw “The Mindless Hulk” do everything he could to keep the fight on the ground, but unfortunately for him Petroski will welcome any opportunity to hunt for submissions if things hit the canvas.
(Pick: Petroski)
Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
This matchup between The Ultimate Fighter 32 contestants was supposed to take place on the last UFC card before being postponed due to a medical issue on the part of Fletcher, and provided the 26-year-old isn’t dealing with any lasting effects from that I’ll take him to secure a debut victory in the UFC.
(Pick: Fletcher)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
