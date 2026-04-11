UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL today (April 11) for a UFC 327 card headlined by a huge title bout.

The main event will see the UFC light heavyweight division move into the post-Alex Pereira era when Pereira’s former opponent Jiří Procházka tries to claim the belt for the second time in a showdown with Carlos Ulberg, who comes his first UFC title fight after winning nine-straight bouts.

The night’s co-main event is also an important matchup for light heavyweight, as top-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa moves up a division to take on the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov.

UFC 327 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC 327 main card features one other light heavyweight contest, as former title challenger Dominick Reyes will try to rebound from a knockout-loss to Ulberg when he takes on fan favorite Johnny Walker.

Nikita Krylov (red gloves) fights against Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Josh Hokit will also attempt to vault into the UFC heavyweight rankings when he meets perennial top contender Curtis Blaydes, and the main card action opens with Cub Swanson’s retirement fight against Nate Landwehr.

The night’s featured prelim is a matchup between former Bellator stars Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico, who is making his second UFC appearance after Lerone Murphy spoiled Pico’s UFC debut with a highlight-reel knockout at UFC 319.

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights against Patricio Pitbull (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The rest of the prelims include plenty of high-profile matchups to get fans primed for the night’s main card action. Standout offerings include Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics, and Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez.

Lightweight Chris Padilla was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event. His matchup with MarQuel Mederos will proceed as scheduled, and Padilla will forfeit 20% of his purse to Mederos. The early prelim action is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC 327 Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg – For the Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwher

UFC 327 Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez

UFC 327 Early Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass)

MarQuel Mederos vs. Chris Padilla

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado