UFC CEO Dana White told Jim Rome on Wednesday that it might be time for a comeback fight for former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria.

Topuria, 29, suffered a TKO loss in June to newly'minted champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje has been open about not returning to the Octagon until next year as his injuries subside. When asked about a possible rematch, White said he'd be interested in rebooking the fight for Gaethje's title.

“Topuria is ready to fight, we’re ready for him," White said.

White added that Topuria's body of work applies to continuing to give him opponents in the upper echelon of the sport, as he still considers him one of the best the UFC has to offer.

Gaethje-Topuria 2 isn't the only fight that interests UFC brass, though.

Dana White Has Options for Ilia Topuria

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"Both [the Gaethje fight or Paddy fight] sound good to me," White added. "The rematch with Gaethje is incredible. A Paddy Pimblett fight is amazing.”

White said he spotted Pimblett in Philadelphia during UFC 330 fight week last month, sharing that Pimblett is in good spirits following his UFC 329 win against Benoit Saint-Denis in July.

White did not elaborate further on Pimblett, but said UFC officials are in touch with Topuria about when his next fight might take place. There is no definitive timetable for a return, as White admitted upon reviewing the upcoming bout orders inside the UFC war room that the ex-champion was not included in any immediate plans.

Despite this fact, White perked up when asked about Topuria as a subtle hint that the UFC still sees him as a global star.

Ilia Topuria Was Left Frozen vs. Justin Gaethje in First-Hand Account

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) walks out prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gaethje, meanwhile, told ex-UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson that during his fight with Topuria, an upset loss was inevitable, a glaring sign of Topuria's in-cage weaknesses.

"I'm referring to the 12 weeks before the fight," Gaethje said of Topuria's mindset. "Those emotional mistakes in preparation, and so he wasn't prepared for what happened that night. And that's his fault, because he didn't think that it was possible for someone to be there with him for that long, or whatever it was, he forgot who he was and how dangerous this game is. Every fight is so individual and nothing matters."

How Justin Gaethje Adjusted vs. Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje celebrates after beating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 Sunday | Ken Kwok – Getty Images

Gaethje said a key part of his preperation was exaimining Topuria's unpredictable footwork on the feet.

“So ultimately it’s like about timing his feet and interrupting," Gaethje said. "The game plan was to interrupt his feet, especially when it’s so constant. It’s very easy to predict, and I’ve never seen him alter from that, start to move lateral and start to not be forward or backwards.”

We'll see if a potential rematch turns out similarly, should Gaethje agree to give Topuria another shot.